LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tradition like no other, the annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge in Lake George Village. Participants gathered to take the plunge into the cold Shepard Park Beach waters, with funds raised benefitting the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department and Springfield Shriners Hospital.

Image via Edward Crandall

