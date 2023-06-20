GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like its name would suggest, the Washington County town of Greenwich is as green as they come in the summer. This week, though, parts of the town have taken on a purple hue, for a special cause.

“Paint the Town Purple” has been the mantra for businesses and neighbors alike for the last five days. A visit to your local gym or favorite pizza shop may reveal windows painted purple, or ribbons wrapped around electrical poles. For the fifth year in a row, the town is changing colors to raise awareness – and funds – for Alzheimer’s research and care.

“My husband and I started this event in honor of our three grandmothers, who struggled with and ended up dying from Alzheimer’s Disease,” said effort co-founder and local financial planner Breanna Lundy. “We wanted to honor them, and the 6 million Americans with Alzheimer’s, and their caregivers.”

Gather on Main Street, where a seminar on dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease will cap off the “Paint the Town” effort on Wednesday night.

Retiree and Washington County Alzheimer’s Association representative Lynn Jackson shows off one of the purple hula hoops she uses in her fitness classes.

This year, the community is looking to raise $30,000, a goal squarely hit in 2022. In the last five years, the number of businesses helping out has risen to around 40. Some of them decorate their storefronts in the signature purple color used by the Alzheimer’s Association. Others have donated proceeds from sales or offered free classes and events intended to get the word out.

One of those classes has been a hula hoop fitness class taught by Lynn Jackson, a Washington County representative for the Alzheimer’s Association. Jackson was in Greenwich on Tuesday wearing a purple shirt and carrying a matching hula hoop – crafted out of PVC pipe by her husband. The classes are a reinvention of an idea she had to raise awareness three years ago.

“I hula hooped on my dock on Cossayuna Lake. I was waiting for boats to come by, but actually what happened was I raised tons of money on Facebook,” she said.

The campaign’s page online is one way that supporters can donate to the $30,000 goal. Checks can be mailed or brought to 2 Church Street, Greenwich, NY 12834. Some shops and restaurants are giving proceeds directly to the effort, as well.

The effort is on day 4 of 5, and Wednesday culminates in a special celebration. Event venue Gather is set to host a seminar in recognition of The Longest Day. The term refers to the longest meteorological day of the year, but also represents the idea that every day is the longest day for someone living with Alzheimer’s. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature talks on how to lower your chances of developing dementia, as well as how to care for those with Alzheimer’s Disease. In five years, the community has told Lundy and her allies more stories than she can count about what the struggle can be like.

“That’s really the neat part. You shed tears together, you hug one another. You just become immediately connected to someone else who has that shared experience,” Lundy said.

