GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A slow-draw winter is finally hitting its stride. An inch or two of snow on Friday was a promising start to a period of flaky weather, and act 2 of that period started on Sunday night.

On Monday, as much as half a foot of snow hit the Glens Falls/Queensbury area. Roads were plowed, but messy and slick, as wet flakes kept falling. On the Warren County Bikeway, you won’t find shoveling done, but you will find footprints in the snow, and likely a neighbor or two walking their dogs. Here’s what Sunday and Monday’s snow looked like at a few points along the bike path.