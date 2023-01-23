GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A slow-draw winter is finally hitting its stride. An inch or two of snow on Friday was a promising start to a period of flaky weather, and act 2 of that period started on Sunday night.

On Monday, as much as half a foot of snow hit the Glens Falls/Queensbury area. Roads were plowed, but messy and slick, as wet flakes kept falling. On the Warren County Bikeway, you won’t find shoveling done, but you will find footprints in the snow, and likely a neighbor or two walking their dogs. Here’s what Sunday and Monday’s snow looked like at a few points along the bike path.

    Snow on the Warren County Bikeway near Cooper’s Cave Brewing Co. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    Snow-weighted trees loom over the Warren County Bikeway near Cooper’s Cave Brewing Co. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    Flowers bloom from a home amid Monday’s snow. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    The path’s intersection with Ridge Street and Sanford Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    The bike path and the Ridge Street Stewart’s Shops, both blanketed in snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    Snow blankets the Warren County Bikeway on its way north from Sanford Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    A snowman stands sentinel at the Warren County Bikeway’s intersection with Lexington Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. Artist unknown. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    The Warren County Bikeway’s arc to the bridge over Quaker Avenue in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    Halfway Brook was still running underneath the bikeway bridge in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
    A view of Quaker Road from the bikeway in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
