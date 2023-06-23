GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This summer, the Hyde Collection celebrates 60 years of art and community in Glens Falls. This weekend, that celebration is marked with the opening of an exhibition showcasing an artist with ties to Bolton Landing and Lake George.

“Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” opens at The Hyde Collection on Saturday, June 24. The exhibition includes 31 painted, drawn, and sculpted works by David Smith (1906-1965), whose ties to the region started with trips to Bolton Landing in the summers in the late 1920s. By 1940, he would call the lakeside town home, on a property that would become dotted with his own sculpted creations in the later years of his career.

“This is work we’ve known our whole lives,” said Rebecca Smith, David Smith’s daughter, at the museum on Friday. “We’re so excited to see works we haven’t seen for a really long time, some of which have never been seen. They’re all related to the amazing cultural community of dancers, musicians, and artists who were in the Lake George region in the 1940s.”

Work by artist and sculptor David Smith as part of the exhibit “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance,” which opens this weekend at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, N.Y.

One of Rebecca’s favorite works by her father is a sculpture depicting a scene at a dance school that operated in Bolton Landing in the 1940s. Shortly after moving to the region, Smith befriended Franziska Boas, the school’s operator. The piece in question shows three abstract figures in dance poses, and requires different angles to take in fully. Made of metal elements, the sculpture has been shown in New York City, Albany, and Skidmore College – all prior to 1947. This is only its second appearance since then.

The Boas studio is a favorite, too, of Dr. Jennifer Field, exhibit curator and Executive Director of the David Smith Estate. In putting the show together, Field quickly found a connection between the arts communities Smith was a part of, and those still around today.

“These were some of the most progressive figures in the performing arts. They aligned with the social values that David Smith had, and having just moved here in 1940, I can imagine it was extremely important to him,” Field said.

Some works at the show come from collections at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Harvard Art Museums, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, as well as from the Smith estate itself. Others have never before been seen in public. Field doesn’t let that sense of rarity drives what goes where, though – designing an exhibition is all about letting the art speak for itself.

And speak it will. “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” opens to the public on June 24, and will run until Sunday, Sept. 17.