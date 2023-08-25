HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Hague town dock was busy with boats that have spent decades or more on the waters of Lake George. An annual boat show that has showcased classic and historic boats on the lake for decades spent the morning at a new location at the north end of the lake – just in time for the rain to stop.

“We are thrilled,” said Sally Becker of the Adirondack chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, which holds the annual Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show. “The dock is full. We’ve got a really large population of foot traffic coming through, and one of our members is even giving boat rides. People are really thrilled about that.”

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show spans two days on the waters of Lake George. Between Friday and Saturday, over 80 specialty boats are being showcased, from antiques and classics to newer models, all categorized by age.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the town dock in Hague, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show at the Rogers Park docks in Bolton Landing, N.Y.

Friday was considered the “pre-show” day, with boats lining the docks in Hague from 9 a.m. to noon. More could be found halfway down the lake at Rogers Park in Bolton Landing from 9 to 11 a.m. On Saturday, some of those same boats and about 50 more will come to the village of Lake George, where an estimated two to three thousand people will see vessels that have spent long lives exploring the lake. They’ll also get to talk to the owners, many of whom have had their crafts in the water for generations.

“These boats are a lot of work, but they’re a labor of love,” said Becker. “These folks love to talk about them and share their knowledge. A lot of these boats have been on Lake George for their entire lives, and that’s a very special connection.”

Friday morning’s boat shows managed to escape the tail-end of some steady rainfall that started Thursday night. More rain is in the forecast for parts of the weekend, but the group and their boats are hopeful for a clear few hours early in the day. Saturday’s show at the Lake George village docks runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a water parade in the afternoon.