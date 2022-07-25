ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking to go “out on a limb,” take a look at this Airbnb treehouse cabin located in Argyle. The treehouse has room for two adults and sits on 10 acres of land with a mountain view.
The treehouse sits at the top of a steep hill and has a long set of exterior steps leading up to it from the driveway. The cabin is open for all four seasons. The host said that since there are delicate and custom features, children and pets are not allowed to stay in the treehouse.
Features
- Bedroom with queen bed and bed linens
- Kitchen with stove, microwave, pots, pans, dishes, silverware, coffee maker, baking sheet, and make-your-own buttermilk waffles
- Bathroom with towels and a hair dryer
- Hot water
- Hot tub
- TV
- WiFi
- Fire pit
- BBQ grill with utensils
According to Airbnb, the treehouse is booked until November, with two nights available in September. There is a two-night stay minimum. To book your stay, you can visit the Airbnb website.