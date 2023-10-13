GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greenwich’s local Tractor Supply Co. is hosting adoptable pets, and offering visitors a chance to get to know them. Animals from Our Best Friends Rescue will visit the store next weekend.

Dogs and cats will be onsite and ready to say hello on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1175 Route 29 in Greenwich. The event is open to leashed pets that can be friendly with new furry faces.

“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” said Greenwich Tractor Supply Manager Austin Hackman. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Greenwich store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners.”

The store can be reached at (518) 692-2317 with questions.