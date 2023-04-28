LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Community Garden Club is set to host its annual perennial plant sale next month, as the weather gets warm and the flowers get blooming. The sale will be held at Shepard Park in the village of Lake George.

On Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the annual perennial plant sale will be held at Shepard Park. The free event will feature perennial plants, all potted and ready to go. All plants are sourced from the gardens of members of the Lake George Community Garden Club.

It’s a perfect place to pick up plants and learn about what to do with them. Gardeners selling their flowers will share instructions and tips on how to give your new plant a proper home.

All proceeds at the sale will go towards civic beautification projects, community service efforts, and local charities around Lake George, as well as camperships for youth to attend Camp Colby at Saranac Lake. Questions can be brought to Theresa Rescorl at the Community Garden Club, at (518) 668-2374, or tarescorl@gmail.com