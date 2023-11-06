GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s pretty much always music playing at the Park Theater, between live shows and meetings of a community record club. This month, the theater’s nonprofit arm is reaching outside of Glens Falls to bring music – and education – to the performers of tomorrow.

The Park Theater Foundation Music & Technology Program connects the downtown theater with neighboring Lake George Central School District all throughout November. The program introduces Lake George students to the ways audio technology is used in different performance settings – including the ones students are used to.

“The Music & Technology Program is designed to demonstrate how technological advancements have created the tools we use to make and manipulate music over time,” said Park Theater Executive Director Christopher Ristau. “The initial lecture section will connect the current technologies used with historical context and familiar works.”

After an initial series of lectures, students will learn about how sound systems bring entertainment to life at Lake George’s own cafeteria and auditorium spaces. The program then culminates in a final event showing off what they’ve learned in a live setting.

The lessons to come include faces that should be familiar to anyone who regularly attends the theater’s Third Thursday Jazz series. Collaborators include drummer Matt Niedbalski, pianist Tyler Giroux, bassist Dylan Perrillo, and audio engineer Christ Reed Jr., of Glens Falls Music Academy.