GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the city of Glens Falls announced that a section of Park Street will be closed in order to facilitate repairs to the city sewer system. The closure starts on Monday.

Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street as of Monday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 a.m. The closure does not have a firm end date.

Businesses on Park Street should be expected to remain open and accessible while repair crews work. Those businesses include the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant. Anyone with questions regarding the closure can contact the Glens Falls City Water & Sewer Department at (518) 761-3850.