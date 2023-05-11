LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Painted Pony Championship Rodeo in Lake Luzerne is set to open on June 30. Tickets are now on sale for all rodeo events.

The rodeo runs from Fourth of July weekend to Labor Day weekend. The rodeos will be every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, rain or shine.

The Painted Pony will have Thursday matinees at 2 p.m. All other rodeos are at 7:30 p.m. A Texas-style BBQ will take place for two hours leading up to each event. A party after each rodeo will be held at the Longhorn Saloon II.

Rodeo events include bull riding, cowgirls’ barrel racing, bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and saddle brone riding. Painted Pony is located at 703 Howe Road, only five miles from Lake George.

Season passes and single-day tickets are available for purchase. You can buy tickets on the Painted Pony Rodeo website.