WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county.

This month, 4,450 rainbow and brook trout were stocked between the Schroon River, Hudson River and Glen Lake by the Warren County Fish Hatchery in Warrensburg. Staff offload excess trout every year in order to make room at the hatchery prior to winter. After the practice was started, it quickly became annual, after a quick positive response from those heading out to cast a line.

“It provides a resource for anglers in the Fall, and it has been pretty popular,” said Warren County Fish Hatchery Manager Jeff Inglee.

When managing the fish population, one factor that has to be considered is “heritage strain.” The Warren County hatchery is working with the New York State DEC to keep an eye on the genetic lineage of the trout swimming through local waters. Further into the lower Adirondacks, the two organizations have also released 18,800 Horn Lake brook trout – confirmed by their DNA. The Horn Lake variant is one of three Adirondack-native strains that county and local governments are working with the DEC to preserve.

The systems around when trout are released into the water recently went through some changes. Alterations to New York conservation law now allow a year-round “catch-and-release” season. Before that change, the season ended on Oct. 15 every year. Now, those new fish mean plenty more opportunities for fishers later into the fall.