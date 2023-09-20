QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County is auctioning off properties at its annual tax foreclosure property auction. On Saturday, Oct. 21, a total of 31 properties will be put on the auction block.

All properties included in the action have gone delinquent on taxes and been foreclosed on by the county. The full list, which can be seen on the county website, includes private homes, business spaces, and two properties with waterfront access.

The auction kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Warren County Courthouse, with registration getting started at 8 a.m. The auction will be held at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury.

This month, a separate auction runs online for a property at 27 Indiana Ave. in Queensbury. That auction runs until the end of the day Friday, Sept. 29.