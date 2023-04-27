GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A county-wide antique fair is coming to Greenwich next weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6, the Washington County Antique Fair comes to the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The antique fair is set to host over 200 dealers. On Facebook, the fair has encouraged dealers to share photos of hot items they will have for sale at the fair, getting results like vintage teapots and metal figures.

The antique fair runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. The show is one of two held annually at the fairgrounds, followed by one during the first weekend of August. Admission is $5 for the general public, $4 for those age 65 or older, and free for children under 14.