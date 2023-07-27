LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the village of Lake George is the place to be for dozens of arts, crafts and goods for sale. The Lake George Art & Craft Festival returns to Charles R. Wood Park from Friday to Sunday, July 28-30.

Over 100 craft vendors are set to congregate at the park for the weekend, rain or shine. Exhibitors will be there rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday. $7 advance admission ($8 at the gate) gets visitors access to vendors, live music, family activities, and more.

Vendors coming to Lake George include:

  • Aaron T. Brown – Hand-pulled sculpture
  • AARP New York
  • Acrylic Pours by Alison – Acrylic painting, jewelry, other items
  • Adirondack Dreamcatcher Farm – Pony rides, kids’ zone
  • Annika Rundberg Jewelry – Silver and gold jewelry
  • Ash, Oak & Thorn – Leather and soaps
  • Aunt Bonnie’s – CBD and organic products
  • Bath Fitter – Bathroom remodeling
  • Bee-utiful Woodworking – Wood propogation, flowers and home decor
  • Berry Merry Designs – Quilt coats, sculpted figures
  • Beth’s Bushel and a Peck – Charcuterie board, trays, flight boards
  • BFF Kitchen, LLC – Dry rubs, seasonings, sugars, salts
  • Big Yellow House Designs – Adirondack sculpture
  • Black Button Distilling – Local spirits
  • Bonnie Doon’s Scottish Shortbread – Packaged shortbread
  • Boxes-N-Things – Wooden boxes and home items
  • Bridge Street Woodworks – Custom wood flags, birdhouses, boards
  • Calico Vine Printshop by Amanda Kralovic – Screenprinting
  • Carrie’s Creative Crafting Corner – Tumblers, hair bows, lanyards, key fobs
  • Cheese Filled Company – Variety of specialty cheese-filled food products
  • Cohn’s Candle Bar – Custom candles
  • Creative Gifts 2000 – Jewelry
  • Cutco Cutlery – Knives
  • DandiLyon – Jewelry
  • Deena Howard Artworks – Original artwork
  • Donuts Schmonuts – Donuts, lemonade, ice cream
  • Earthquake Spices – Hot sauce
  • Elaine Thompson Art – Oil paints, graphite drawings
  • Ellen Howard Handmade – Dyed and screen-printed clothing
  • Ferreira Carpenter Winery – Wines and spirits
  • Fine Line Leather Designs – Leather products
  • Flavors of Lebanon – Middle Eastern food
  • Fleur de Lise Beads – Jewelry
  • For the Love of Rocks – Jewelry
  • Found Objects – Jewelry
  • Four Flights Distilling – Wines and spirits
  • Glassworks by Garth – Glass products
  • Goodway Bakery Rum Cakes – Caribbean rum cakes
  • Gourmet Creations – Dips, dessert mixes, rubs, sauces, seasonings
  • Green Mountain Concessions – Slushees, cotton candy
  • Green’s Sugarhouse – Vermont-made maple products
  • Gypsea and Company – Wine glasses, coasters, serving trays, boards
  • Hudson River Inlay – Wood-inlaid furnishings
  • Indigo Lane Jewelry – Jewelry
  • Jerky Hut – Gourmet meats
  • Jonathan Hart Photography – Natural photography
  • Kaleidoscope Cafe – Barbeque and ice cream
  • Kevin Hart Photography – Landscape photography
  • Kismet Made – Jewelry
  • Kristina Fermann Creative Arts – Jewelry
  • Lakefall Arts – Glass dishware
  • Leafguard – Gutters and water maintenance
  • Life Solution – CBD, gummies, flowers
  • Lori Landau Fine Art Photography – Pressed-flower photographs
  • Lovely Essentials – Soaps, body butters, scrubs, body oils, shampoo bars
  • Lynne Puhalla Studios – Clay pottery
  • M&G Kettle Korn – Kettle corn
  • Magnetic Jewels Studio – Jewelry
  • Meraki by Jaynah – Jewelry
  • MGPotterworks – Mugs, vases, bowls, clay bead earrings
  • Mijumi ART – Sculptures
  • Mindfeed Art – Pencil art
  • Mr. Willies Lighting – Metal crafts
  • Ms. Sticks – Woodworking
  • Muddy Mary’s Gourmet Inc. – Spice blends
  • Mugzy Barkery Organic Dog Treats – Dog treats
  • Nature’s Images by Brad Wanik – Photography
  • Nemeth Orchard – Baked goods
  • New Scotland Spirits – Wines and spirits
  • Nodrog Farms – Alpaca fiber products
  • Only Silver – Jewelry
  • Palatial Farm & Confections LLC – Hot sauce, maple candy, cream, sugar
  • Peak Macaya Cooperative Corp. – Nonprofit connecting Haiti and Vermont
  • Pennyworks Pottery – Pottery
  • Pick A Pearl of Lake George – Water oyster pearls
  • Pink Flamingo Lane – Jewelry
  • Puckerbrush – Specialty foods, raw honey
  • Renewal by Andersen – Home window and door renewal
  • Rockwood Studios – Clay pottery
  • Sarita’s Food Truck – Empenadas
  • Sculptlery Bones – Jewelry, oil painting, mixed media
  • Soldier Solutions LLC – Patriotic apparel
  • Solitude Glass – Glass art
  • Soni’s Suds Soap – Goat milk soaps, lotions, scrubs, bath bombs
  • Spirit Sky Drum – Wooden drums
  • Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery – Wines and spirits
  • Squirrel-Eze – Jewelry
  • Stellas Closet – Jewelry
  • Stinky’s Coffee Co. – Coffee
  • Stitches and Stones – Fiber arts
  • Tensengral – Fiber arts
  • The Carpenters Shop – Cutting boards
  • The Feral Flame – Candles
  • The Lake George Arts Project – Kids’ art activities
  • The Little Norwegian Candle Company – Candles
  • The Mac Factor – Mac and cheese food truck
  • The Nut Lady – Baked nuts
  • Thousand Islands Winery – Wines
  • Thrive Handmade – Fiber arts
  • Tinker’s Treasure Box – Face paint, glitter, temporary tattoos, sand art
  • Tiny Pebble Designs – Nature and educational art
  • Treeline Terrains – Wood carving using satellite technology
  • True Honey Teas – Tea
  • Twila Basley Crochet – Crochet
  • Twin Whirl’d – Jewelry
  • Upstate Bottle Art – Glass artwork
  • Vermont Hive & Honey Crafters – Candles, honey, candies, baskets
  • VJB Creations – Wooden kitchen items
  • Williw Mitchell Designs – 3D artwork
  • Wow Fudge
  • Fudge and chocolates
  • Yeyetzi – Jewelry

Music includes Joe Adee and the Lug Nuts on Friday; the Donan Tritico Band on Saturday; and Rich Ortiz on Sunday. Sisters of the Rising Moon will perform belly dancing on Friday.