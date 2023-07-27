LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the village of Lake George is the place to be for dozens of arts, crafts and goods for sale. The Lake George Art & Craft Festival returns to Charles R. Wood Park from Friday to Sunday, July 28-30.

Over 100 craft vendors are set to congregate at the park for the weekend, rain or shine. Exhibitors will be there rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday. $7 advance admission ($8 at the gate) gets visitors access to vendors, live music, family activities, and more.

Vendors coming to Lake George include:

Aaron T. Brown – Hand-pulled sculpture

AARP New York

Acrylic Pours by Alison – Acrylic painting, jewelry, other items

Adirondack Dreamcatcher Farm – Pony rides, kids’ zone

Annika Rundberg Jewelry – Silver and gold jewelry

Ash, Oak & Thorn – Leather and soaps

Aunt Bonnie’s – CBD and organic products

Bath Fitter – Bathroom remodeling

Bee-utiful Woodworking – Wood propogation, flowers and home decor

Berry Merry Designs – Quilt coats, sculpted figures

Beth’s Bushel and a Peck – Charcuterie board, trays, flight boards

BFF Kitchen, LLC – Dry rubs, seasonings, sugars, salts

Big Yellow House Designs – Adirondack sculpture

Black Button Distilling – Local spirits

Bonnie Doon’s Scottish Shortbread – Packaged shortbread

Boxes-N-Things – Wooden boxes and home items

Bridge Street Woodworks – Custom wood flags, birdhouses, boards

Calico Vine Printshop by Amanda Kralovic – Screenprinting

Carrie’s Creative Crafting Corner – Tumblers, hair bows, lanyards, key fobs

Cheese Filled Company – Variety of specialty cheese-filled food products

Cohn’s Candle Bar – Custom candles

Creative Gifts 2000 – Jewelry

Cutco Cutlery – Knives

DandiLyon – Jewelry

Deena Howard Artworks – Original artwork

Donuts Schmonuts – Donuts, lemonade, ice cream

Earthquake Spices – Hot sauce

Elaine Thompson Art – Oil paints, graphite drawings

Ellen Howard Handmade – Dyed and screen-printed clothing

Ferreira Carpenter Winery – Wines and spirits

Fine Line Leather Designs – Leather products

Flavors of Lebanon – Middle Eastern food

Fleur de Lise Beads – Jewelry

For the Love of Rocks – Jewelry

Found Objects – Jewelry

Four Flights Distilling – Wines and spirits

Glassworks by Garth – Glass products

Goodway Bakery Rum Cakes – Caribbean rum cakes

Gourmet Creations – Dips, dessert mixes, rubs, sauces, seasonings

Green Mountain Concessions – Slushees, cotton candy

Green’s Sugarhouse – Vermont-made maple products

Gypsea and Company – Wine glasses, coasters, serving trays, boards

Hudson River Inlay – Wood-inlaid furnishings

Indigo Lane Jewelry – Jewelry

Jerky Hut – Gourmet meats

Jonathan Hart Photography – Natural photography

Kaleidoscope Cafe – Barbeque and ice cream

Kevin Hart Photography – Landscape photography

Kismet Made – Jewelry

Kristina Fermann Creative Arts – Jewelry

Lakefall Arts – Glass dishware

Leafguard – Gutters and water maintenance

Life Solution – CBD, gummies, flowers

Lori Landau Fine Art Photography – Pressed-flower photographs

Lovely Essentials – Soaps, body butters, scrubs, body oils, shampoo bars

Lynne Puhalla Studios – Clay pottery

M&G Kettle Korn – Kettle corn

Magnetic Jewels Studio – Jewelry

Meraki by Jaynah – Jewelry

MGPotterworks – Mugs, vases, bowls, clay bead earrings

Mijumi ART – Sculptures

Mindfeed Art – Pencil art

Mr. Willies Lighting – Metal crafts

Ms. Sticks – Woodworking

Muddy Mary’s Gourmet Inc. – Spice blends

Mugzy Barkery Organic Dog Treats – Dog treats

Nature’s Images by Brad Wanik – Photography

Nemeth Orchard – Baked goods

New Scotland Spirits – Wines and spirits

Nodrog Farms – Alpaca fiber products

Only Silver – Jewelry

Palatial Farm & Confections LLC – Hot sauce, maple candy, cream, sugar

Peak Macaya Cooperative Corp. – Nonprofit connecting Haiti and Vermont

Pennyworks Pottery – Pottery

Pick A Pearl of Lake George – Water oyster pearls

Pink Flamingo Lane – Jewelry

Puckerbrush – Specialty foods, raw honey

Renewal by Andersen – Home window and door renewal

Rockwood Studios – Clay pottery

Sarita’s Food Truck – Empenadas

Sculptlery Bones – Jewelry, oil painting, mixed media

Soldier Solutions LLC – Patriotic apparel

Solitude Glass – Glass art

Soni’s Suds Soap – Goat milk soaps, lotions, scrubs, bath bombs

Spirit Sky Drum – Wooden drums

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery – Wines and spirits

Squirrel-Eze – Jewelry

Stellas Closet – Jewelry

Stinky’s Coffee Co. – Coffee

Stitches and Stones – Fiber arts

Tensengral – Fiber arts

The Carpenters Shop – Cutting boards

The Feral Flame – Candles

The Lake George Arts Project – Kids’ art activities

The Little Norwegian Candle Company – Candles

The Mac Factor – Mac and cheese food truck

The Nut Lady – Baked nuts

Thousand Islands Winery – Wines

Thrive Handmade – Fiber arts

Tinker’s Treasure Box – Face paint, glitter, temporary tattoos, sand art

Tiny Pebble Designs – Nature and educational art

Treeline Terrains – Wood carving using satellite technology

True Honey Teas – Tea

Twila Basley Crochet – Crochet

Twin Whirl’d – Jewelry

Upstate Bottle Art – Glass artwork

Vermont Hive & Honey Crafters – Candles, honey, candies, baskets

VJB Creations – Wooden kitchen items

Williw Mitchell Designs – 3D artwork

Wow Fudge

Fudge and chocolates

Yeyetzi – Jewelry

Music includes Joe Adee and the Lug Nuts on Friday; the Donan Tritico Band on Saturday; and Rich Ortiz on Sunday. Sisters of the Rising Moon will perform belly dancing on Friday.