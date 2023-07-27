LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the village of Lake George is the place to be for dozens of arts, crafts and goods for sale. The Lake George Art & Craft Festival returns to Charles R. Wood Park from Friday to Sunday, July 28-30.
Over 100 craft vendors are set to congregate at the park for the weekend, rain or shine. Exhibitors will be there rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday. $7 advance admission ($8 at the gate) gets visitors access to vendors, live music, family activities, and more.
Vendors coming to Lake George include:
- Aaron T. Brown – Hand-pulled sculpture
- AARP New York
- Acrylic Pours by Alison – Acrylic painting, jewelry, other items
- Adirondack Dreamcatcher Farm – Pony rides, kids’ zone
- Annika Rundberg Jewelry – Silver and gold jewelry
- Ash, Oak & Thorn – Leather and soaps
- Aunt Bonnie’s – CBD and organic products
- Bath Fitter – Bathroom remodeling
- Bee-utiful Woodworking – Wood propogation, flowers and home decor
- Berry Merry Designs – Quilt coats, sculpted figures
- Beth’s Bushel and a Peck – Charcuterie board, trays, flight boards
- BFF Kitchen, LLC – Dry rubs, seasonings, sugars, salts
- Big Yellow House Designs – Adirondack sculpture
- Black Button Distilling – Local spirits
- Bonnie Doon’s Scottish Shortbread – Packaged shortbread
- Boxes-N-Things – Wooden boxes and home items
- Bridge Street Woodworks – Custom wood flags, birdhouses, boards
- Calico Vine Printshop by Amanda Kralovic – Screenprinting
- Carrie’s Creative Crafting Corner – Tumblers, hair bows, lanyards, key fobs
- Cheese Filled Company – Variety of specialty cheese-filled food products
- Cohn’s Candle Bar – Custom candles
- Creative Gifts 2000 – Jewelry
- Cutco Cutlery – Knives
- DandiLyon – Jewelry
- Deena Howard Artworks – Original artwork
- Donuts Schmonuts – Donuts, lemonade, ice cream
- Earthquake Spices – Hot sauce
- Elaine Thompson Art – Oil paints, graphite drawings
- Ellen Howard Handmade – Dyed and screen-printed clothing
- Ferreira Carpenter Winery – Wines and spirits
- Fine Line Leather Designs – Leather products
- Flavors of Lebanon – Middle Eastern food
- Fleur de Lise Beads – Jewelry
- For the Love of Rocks – Jewelry
- Found Objects – Jewelry
- Four Flights Distilling – Wines and spirits
- Glassworks by Garth – Glass products
- Goodway Bakery Rum Cakes – Caribbean rum cakes
- Gourmet Creations – Dips, dessert mixes, rubs, sauces, seasonings
- Green Mountain Concessions – Slushees, cotton candy
- Green’s Sugarhouse – Vermont-made maple products
- Gypsea and Company – Wine glasses, coasters, serving trays, boards
- Hudson River Inlay – Wood-inlaid furnishings
- Indigo Lane Jewelry – Jewelry
- Jerky Hut – Gourmet meats
- Jonathan Hart Photography – Natural photography
- Kaleidoscope Cafe – Barbeque and ice cream
- Kevin Hart Photography – Landscape photography
- Kismet Made – Jewelry
- Kristina Fermann Creative Arts – Jewelry
- Lakefall Arts – Glass dishware
- Leafguard – Gutters and water maintenance
- Life Solution – CBD, gummies, flowers
- Lori Landau Fine Art Photography – Pressed-flower photographs
- Lovely Essentials – Soaps, body butters, scrubs, body oils, shampoo bars
- Lynne Puhalla Studios – Clay pottery
- M&G Kettle Korn – Kettle corn
- Magnetic Jewels Studio – Jewelry
- Meraki by Jaynah – Jewelry
- MGPotterworks – Mugs, vases, bowls, clay bead earrings
- Mijumi ART – Sculptures
- Mindfeed Art – Pencil art
- Mr. Willies Lighting – Metal crafts
- Ms. Sticks – Woodworking
- Muddy Mary’s Gourmet Inc. – Spice blends
- Mugzy Barkery Organic Dog Treats – Dog treats
- Nature’s Images by Brad Wanik – Photography
- Nemeth Orchard – Baked goods
- New Scotland Spirits – Wines and spirits
- Nodrog Farms – Alpaca fiber products
- Only Silver – Jewelry
- Palatial Farm & Confections LLC – Hot sauce, maple candy, cream, sugar
- Peak Macaya Cooperative Corp. – Nonprofit connecting Haiti and Vermont
- Pennyworks Pottery – Pottery
- Pick A Pearl of Lake George – Water oyster pearls
- Pink Flamingo Lane – Jewelry
- Puckerbrush – Specialty foods, raw honey
- Renewal by Andersen – Home window and door renewal
- Rockwood Studios – Clay pottery
- Sarita’s Food Truck – Empenadas
- Sculptlery Bones – Jewelry, oil painting, mixed media
- Soldier Solutions LLC – Patriotic apparel
- Solitude Glass – Glass art
- Soni’s Suds Soap – Goat milk soaps, lotions, scrubs, bath bombs
- Spirit Sky Drum – Wooden drums
- Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery – Wines and spirits
- Squirrel-Eze – Jewelry
- Stellas Closet – Jewelry
- Stinky’s Coffee Co. – Coffee
- Stitches and Stones – Fiber arts
- Tensengral – Fiber arts
- The Carpenters Shop – Cutting boards
- The Feral Flame – Candles
- The Lake George Arts Project – Kids’ art activities
- The Little Norwegian Candle Company – Candles
- The Mac Factor – Mac and cheese food truck
- The Nut Lady – Baked nuts
- Thousand Islands Winery – Wines
- Thrive Handmade – Fiber arts
- Tinker’s Treasure Box – Face paint, glitter, temporary tattoos, sand art
- Tiny Pebble Designs – Nature and educational art
- Treeline Terrains – Wood carving using satellite technology
- True Honey Teas – Tea
- Twila Basley Crochet – Crochet
- Twin Whirl’d – Jewelry
- Upstate Bottle Art – Glass artwork
- Vermont Hive & Honey Crafters – Candles, honey, candies, baskets
- VJB Creations – Wooden kitchen items
- Williw Mitchell Designs – 3D artwork
- Wow Fudge
- Fudge and chocolates
- Yeyetzi – Jewelry
Music includes Joe Adee and the Lug Nuts on Friday; the Donan Tritico Band on Saturday; and Rich Ortiz on Sunday. Sisters of the Rising Moon will perform belly dancing on Friday.