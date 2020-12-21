OSI acquires over 2k acres of Eastern Adirondacks in effort to fight climate change

TOWNS OF CHESTERFIELD AND LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Open Space Institute (OSI) announced the permanent protection of forested land in the Towns of Chesterfield and Lewis in Essex County. Comprised of hardwood and softwood forests, a variety of wetlands, and seven medium-sized peaks, the new acquisition furthers regional connectivity of protected lands and, through its protection and capture of carbon, aids in efforts to fight climate change.

Purchased from Bar MH Timber LLC for more than $2 million, the acquisition provides 2,229 acres for wildlife habitat and public recreation. The protection of this property will help disperse visitors to the area by providing new access to the central Adirondack High Peaks trail systems.

The “Bar MH Timber” property is located within the Split Rock Wildway, an important wildlife corridor connecting the Champlain Valley with the Adirondack High Peaks. The acquisition links two previously unconnected parcels of protected land: Taylor Pond Wild Forest to the east and Eagle Mountain Wilderness Preserve to the west.

Credit: Open Space Institute

Including this latest Bar MH Timber acquisition, OSI has now permanently protected, through direct acquisition and funding support, over 7,700 acres in the area, including Bald Face Preserve, Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain, and Eagle Mountain. Together, these properties all connect to the protected lands of Taylor Pond Wild Forest and establish almost 10,000 acres of conserved contiguous forest in Essex County.

According to OSI, the property stores over 220,000 metric tons of carbon, or more than 100 metric tons per acre, in soils and trees. In a 2017 report, the USDA Forest Service announced that, on average, forests in the United States store about 85 metric tons of carbon per acre.

In 2019, forests in the United States stored 59 billion metric tons of carbon in trees, roots, soils, and forest products—the equivalent of more than 33 years of U.S. economy-wide emissions.

The Open Space Institute protects scenic, natural and historic landscapes to provide public enjoyment, conserve habitat and working lands and sustain communities. Founded in 1974 to protect significant landscapes in New York State, OSI has been a partner in the protection of nearly 2.3 million acres in North America.

In the Adirondacks, OSI has protected more than 55,000 acres of land, including the historic Tahawus property, the village of Adirondac, and Split Rock Wildway wildlife corridor, and the addition of the Finch Pruyn Lands and Mount Treambleau to the Adirondack Forest Preserve. Learn more about OSI online.