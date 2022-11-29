The restaurant at Park & Elm in Glens Falls, N.Y., is set to have a grand opening in December.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Across from the Park Theater, Park & Elm recently opened its lunch service and market, serving a sandwich and a smile from a newly-renovated spot downtown. Soon, it will welcome visitors to the gourmet end of what it has to offer.

Park & Elm will hold a grand opening for dits restaurant space on Friday, Dec. 9, including a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting. The restaurant will feature fine dining food and beverages, curated by Executive Chef Matthew Delos, in an 85-seat dining room and 60-seat enclosed patio.

“We are beyond excited to open the dining room doors at Park & Elm,” said Park Street Hospitality Manager Ben Miller. “With a fresh take on classic dishes, an expanded cocktail and wine program, and a bright and welcoming atmosphere, we are eager to welcome customers to this new chapter in our journey.”

Delos and other staff will be crossing the street from Doc’s Restaurant, the fine dining eatery inside the Park Theater, which recently served its final dinner. Doc’s will still be used to cater special events at the theater. For the rest, Park & Elm will offer a bigger and better eatery, featuring the local ingredients and classic, creative dishes that Doc’s has become a favorite for.

Park & Elm’s dinner service will be by reservation-only on the night of Friday, Dec. 9. Reservations can be made by phone at (518) 480-3220.

Once open, Park & Elm’s restaurant will be open every Wednesday – Saturday, from 5 p.m. to close. Meanwhile, the market and deli will operate Tuesdays – Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.