GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Special Olympics Fall Games kicked off in Glens Falls on Friday. The opening ceremonies included a parade of all the athletes as well as a torch run and a lighting of the cauldron.

More than 1,300 athletes and coaches will take part in the Games on Saturday throughout the North Country. The athletes and coaches come from all across the state to participate.

“We are a small organization, so we rely on volunteers and rely on the community,” Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman said. “The Glens Falls community, the Lake George community, this whole region has rolled out the red carpet for us.”

The closing ceremonies will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Glens Falls City Park.