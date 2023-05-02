GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) is seeking more hands behind the wheels of the buses that move from downtown to parts of Queensbury, Hudson Falls and Lake George. An open house is set for next week to get more prospective employees interested in and involved with the GGFT fleet.

On Wednesday, May 10, GGFT will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at Greater Glens Falls Transit at 495 Queensbury Ave., the transit center will offer visitors a chance to look at and inside its buses, as well as the signature red trolleys that travel to and from Lake George in the summers.

GGFT is seeking full-time bus drivers, seasonal trolley operators, diesel technicians, and mechanical assistants. Bus operators must already have their New York State Commercial Driver’s License. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at the open house.

The need for bus drivers has risen enough in recent months that Glens Falls’ routes have felt the impact. Recent GGFT route changes were implemented first late in 2022, and then in April, affecting routes between downtown, the Aviation Mall, and the Glen Street Walmart in Queensbury.