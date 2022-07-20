GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Open Door Mission presents a friendly face to the homeless community in the greater Glens Falls area, providing shelter, food and other needs. This summer, some of those friendly faces are changing.

On Wednesday, the Open Door announced the appointment of Interim Executive Director Jamie Munyon, who steps in following work with the Mission dating back to 2016. Executive Director Dean Brown has stepped down, returning to work with a local church.

“It is a privilege to take on the interim executive director role,” said Munyon in the announcement. “We are excited to be working towards the opening of the 52-bed men’s shelter and the full launch of the Life Path Program in the coming months. The team at Open Door Mission is looking forward to the season we have ahead of us. We would like more than anything to serve this community in a purposeful manner.”

Munyon currently serves as The Open Door’s Program Director, and has also served as Director of Shelter Services. He is an active part of the mission’s Life Path Program, which works to help homeless individuals reach self-sustaining and balanced life goals by following eight “S” steps: Safe, Sober, Stable, Schooled, Skilled, Secure, Settled, and Serving.

Munyon isn’t the only new appointment at the mission. Development consultant Ryan Van Amburgh has been appointed to the Open Door Mission Board of Directors, after serving since 2018.

Last year, the Open Door Mission opened a completely new soup kitchen, Code Blue shelter and other amenities as the result of a years-long project. Currently, the mission is working on a new, 52-bed men’s shelter, and a new space for the Life Path Program.