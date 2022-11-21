GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls will host a feast for all. The mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner returns, a couple days early, to bring a fresh homestyle meal to those in the community who may not get one otherwise.

The mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner is being held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The menu features a Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimming and sides. The door will be open to all at the mission’s home base at 226 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

The mission also helps families struggling through the holiday season. The Open Door runs an annual Thanksgiving Basket program, providing supplies for a Thanksgiving meal to families that could use the help. This year, 80 families are receiving baskets, which can be picked up at the mission anytime this week.

Meanwhile, the mission is also responding to the week’s cold wintery weather. The mission’s Code Blue warming shelter opened last week.