SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What’s that smell in the air? Gyro meat sizzling? Fresh spanikopita? Pastries, right out of the oven? Something good is back in South Glens Falls.

Thursday, July 14, marks the start of the 13th annual Adirondack Greek Festival at Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main St. in South Glens Falls. On Thursday, gyro, souvlaki and pastry products will be served fresh from 4-8 p.m. outside the church.

On Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, the schedule expands. From noon to 7 p.m. both days, the influx of Greek cuisine will be available for dine-in under tents outside the church, or takeout. Drinks, dancing, and tours of the church will also be included.

This weekend marks the first time that food at the festival can be enjoyed on site since the COVID-19 pandemic. During the last two years, the festival kept on cooking, but all culinary offerings were takeout-only.