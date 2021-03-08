‘On your mark, get set, sled!’: North Country boy scouts reunite for annual snow-box derby

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, boy scout troops from around the North Country met up at Dry Hill outside of Watertown to participate in some classic winter fun. Scouts have spent months preparing for the annual snow-box derby, a cardboard sledding race, as it had been postponed several times due to weather.

Still, according to local scout leaders, the event on March 6 was a moment to celebrate their creativity. “We’re all about doing events, getting out, and the pandemic has really put a hurting on that.” shared Watertown Pack 496 Den Leader and Treasurer Charles Kimball. “But I mean, finally, we’re able to do As much as we can stay active and finally get back in person.”

All participants were awarded a patch for attending, but scout leaders said the main reason for the annual event is to encourage creativity and allow for a morning of excitement. Many sleds were made out of basic household materials such as cardboard and duct tape, but managed to stand up to the cold North Country elements.

One young cub scout attending the event shared that he learned how the sled would turn as he went down the hill. “I learned that it doesn’t grow so fast when it turns a little bit, but if it goes straight, it will go fast,” he said.

He concluded that his favorite part of the day was “having fun with friends, going down the hill and maybe crashing a bit.”