LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a release from America’s Best Restaurants, Olde Log Inn will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow.” Filming for the social media episode will be in mid-July.

The viewing will include shots of delicious dishes, an extensive interview with owner Richard Askew, and the interior rustic design which features exposed wood rafters, taxidermy, and a gas fireplace in the dining area. Olde Log Inn also features an outdoor eating area that overlooks the beautiful Adirondack mountains.

The restaurant’s episode premiere date will be announced on Olde Log Inn’s Facebook page and will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants” website. Olde Log Inn is open Tuesday through Saturday, located at 2814 US-9 in Lake George.