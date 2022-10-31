QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack’s Writers Project series is underway, welcoming a series of authors to come to the college and talk about their craft this year. The next visitor in question is a New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award nominee with a career centered in writing about chronic illness, and how it is understood – and misunderstood.

Meghan O’Rourke is set to visit SUNY Adirondack on Monday, Nov. 7. Her main talking point will be “The Invisible Kingdom,” her newest book, which chronicles her own experiences with chronic disease, and unfolds understandings of illness and treatment in the western world. Ultimately, the book is an argument for change in how the United States approaches disease treatment.

“O’Rourke’s work is important right now for many reasons. We’re all concerned about our health during the pandemic, and O’Rourke’s experience and research into ‘hidden’ illnesses can be life-changing,” said Kathleen McCoy, a professor in SUNY Adirondack’s English division and organizer of the Writers Project. “Her poetry, as well, speaks deeply of the body and its intricate connections to the ways we construct meaning in our lives.”

O’Rourke’s work includes interviews with doctors, researchers, patients and experts in different areas of public health. “The Invisible Kingdom” is a New York Times bestseller. The author’s other works include three poetry collections – “Sun In Days” (2017), “Once” (2013) and “Halflife” (2007); as well as “The Long Goodbye, a 2011 book on the culture of mourning.

The talk starts at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Visual Arts Gallery at Dearlove Hall. Those interested can also tune in via Zoom call. O’Rourke is one of three authors giving talks at SUNY Adirondack as part of this semester’s Writers Project.