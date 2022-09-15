RAY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident.

On September 13, around 3:24 p.m., Troopers responded to a house on Lapham Mills Road in the town of Peru for a domestic dispute involving a gun. Police say Sample and the victim were in an argument over a car. Police reported Sample went to the house to stab the tires of the car causing them to go flat. According to police, Baillargeon confronted Sample regarding the tires while holding a handgun.

Charges of Richard L. Baillargeon

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Charges of Cody A. Sample

Second degree criminal mischief

Police reported both Baillargeon and Sample were arraigned at Peru town court. They have both been released.