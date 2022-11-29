ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the autumn, Special Olympics New York brought the state’s annual Fall Games to the Glens Falls area. The organization’s connection to the North Country doesn’t end once the games are done, though – there are always more games to play.

On Tuesday night, Special Olympics New York is set to get some games going at a Field Day at Queensbury Elementary School. Basketball, bocce ball and floor hockey will be featured, with all ages welcome.

Field day events are intended as a way for Special Olympics New York to reach out to new and prospective athletes and promote their programs. For differently-abled students and adults alike, they’re a good way to connect with sports that welcome them. Special Olympics New York serves more than 31,000 athletes across the state, and works with around 250 school districts.

The field day runs from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Queensbury Elementary School, 431 Aviation Road in Queensbury. Athletes can register by reaching out to Erik Kromer at Special Olympics New York at ekromer@nyso.org.

The Special Olympics New York 2022 Fall Games saw nearly 2,000 coaches, athletes and volunteers come to the Glens Falls area from across the state. Games and events were hosted in parts of Glens Falls, Queensbury and Saratoga Springs.