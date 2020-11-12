NY AG charges 54, busts 3 North Country drug trafficking operations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fifty-four individuals were charged in Jefferson County on Thursday following a major drug trafficking bust.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that “Operation Heat Wave” charged the individuals with conspiring in the major drug trafficking rings. According to James, the operations funneled heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to the North Country.

“We have witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences that heroin and fentanyl have had on communities throughout New York,” said Attorney General James. “These individuals allegedly flooded the North Country with this lethal cocktail of drugs and prescription pills, putting countless people in harm’s way. We will be undeterred in our efforts to go after anyone who tries to profit off of peddling illicit drugs to New Yorkers, and I thank our partners in law enforcement for their support in keeping our communities safe.”

The investigation also uncovered about 850 bags of heroin mixed with fentanyl and 65 grams of heroin, which could be broken down into another 650 bags for sale and representing a street value of approximately $15,500. Authorities also seized roughly six pounds of cocaine, representing a street value of over $300,000.

“We want the public to know that we do not consider dealing drugs to be a victimless crime,” stated Watertown City Police Chief Charles Donoghue. “The drug overdoses and drug deaths in recent years are facilitated by drug dealers. The harm done to drug users and their families is immeasurable, and we want to send a message that there is a price to pay for poisoning the citizens of our city and our county.”

Three separate indictments resulted from the investigation which charged 54 individuals with crimes associated with the sale and possession of controlled substances. Those indicted include: