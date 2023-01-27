CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County has started its annual tree and shrub sale. Every year, the county soil and water conservation district sells tree species, small trees and shrubs, as well as seed packets, compost and fertilizer, to those looking to grow new life onto their property.

On Friday, Washington County put out its 2023 tree order form on Facebook. The roster of plants for purchase includes Douglas, balsam and Fraser firs; Colorado blue spruce; Birch, oak, poplar and walnut hardwoods; Buttonbush, black chokeberry, black elderberry and eastern redbud shrubs; and fruits including mixed blueberries, raspberries and strawberries; as well as grab bags of native ferns. Seed packets include various kinds of wildflower seeds.

The Washington County Soil & Water Conservation District tree and shrub purchase form. (Photo: Washington County)

New this year, the county is accepting payment via credit card. The tree sale has its own Square app website, which also features tips on how to plant a bareroot tree seedling, as well as tree planting facts. Those interested in buying some saplings and seedlings can also scan a QR code on the form.

Washington County is accepting orders until Saturday, March 25. All orders will be available for pickup at Building #20 at the Washington County Fairgrounds on the weekend of April 21-22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 21 and 9 a.m. to noon on April 22. Orders can be placed online, or filled out on the order form and sent to 2530 Route 40, Greenwich, NY 12834 with cash or check. The county requests that orders over $200 be paid for with cash or check, rather than a card.