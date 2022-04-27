MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation sent out an advisory for motorists on Wednesday. Nighttime traffic stoppages up to 10 minutes long should be expected approaching Exit 17 on the Adirondack Northway.

Exit 17 will be going through nighttime construction between midnight and 6 a.m. this Thursday-Friday. The work is expected to cut off lanes of Northway traffic on Thursday for northbound traffic, and Friday for southbound traffic, creating delays passing through or entering or exiting the highway.

Exit 17 leads into the town of Moreau and provides access to Route 9 between South Glens Falls and Wilton. The road work is part of an ongoing $13.5 million state project to replace the Route 9 bridge connecting central Moreau to Wilton, as well as Moreau State Park.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive responsibly while passing through areas where road work is occurring. Driver license suspension can result from two or more convictions of speeding violations in a work zone. Work zone speed limits are typically set at 55 miles per hour.

Drivers are also asked to avoid roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights. Those lights can indicate maintenance and construction vehicles. Motorists should move over a lane if possible and safe, or slow down significantly.

The bridge project will replace the aging 103-foot-wide bridge with a smaller 55-foot-wide one, accompanied by two eight-foot shoulders for pedestrian and bicycle use. Although these specific traffic slowdowns are only scheduled for Thursday and Friday, drivers should expect road work in the Exit 17 area to continue through summer and into the fall.