MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An off-ramp connected to the Adirondack Northway is set to close through the weekend. The closure is another step in the bridge replacement process on Route 9 off Exit 17, in the town of Moreau.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced a closure starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday, June 12. The closure affects the southbound off-ramp and on-ramp coming off the Northway via Exit 17.

Southbound Northway motorists are advised to instead continue to Exit 16, where they can reconnect with Route 9 and head north as far as needed. Route 9 motorists headed south will be detoured to Exit 18, in the city of Glens Falls.

The area of the Adirondack Northway around Exit 17 has been a work zone for some time, as work continues to replace the Route 9 bridge after nearly a year. The state DOT asks drivers to slow down, as fines are doubled in work zones. Travelers looking for more immediate up-to-date information can call 511, or use the 511NY mobile app for frequent updates.