QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Co. is celebrating 75 years of service to the greater Queensbury and Lake George region. On Saturday, July 22, the firehouse is hosting an open house to show off its facilities, and celebrate the people who keep its engines running.

“Come and see how your volunteer friends and neighbors have for 75 years responded thousands of times to those in need,” the department wrote on Facebook. The firehouse is located at 2663 Ridge Road in the town of Queensbury, across the street from Cleverdale Road and the Cleverdale Country Store.

The open house runs from noon to 4 p.m. on July 22. Festivities include a barbeque, ice cream, kids games, and demonstrations of some of the gear at the department. The North Queensbury department boasts several engines, as well as the equipment to make marine and off-road rescues.