NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Adirondack hamlet of North Creek, a historic church is home to something quite new, relatively speaking. On Friday, that something reopens, for a newer chapter still.

This Friday, eccentric gift shop Kirche reopens in its home inside a refurbished 19th-century church. The ribbon cutting will welcome a newly-restored carillon – a keyboard instrument connected to nearly two dozen bells. Those bells will sing with daily hymns – and Christmas carols, once the holiday season rolls around.

“Kirche has preserved a piece of the heritage of North Creek, repurposing this beautiful 19th-century church building to provide a truly unique shopping experience,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Amanda Metzger. “The restoration of the carillon bringing bells daily to North Creek brings cheer to the community. In addition, the selection at Kirche is sure to delight customers.”

The carillon is just the beginning. The church that Kirche calls home at 243 Main St. has stood there for over 140 years. Formerly known as North Creek United Methodist Church, the historic structure boasts ten stained glass windows, each one between 10 and 12 feet tall.

Inside, Kirche has operated since 2022, offering gifts and vintage items for locals and visitors alike to enjoy. For owner Jennifer Zimmerman, it’s a way of giving back to North Creek and the surrounding town of Johnsburg – the latter of which partially funded the carillon’s revival.

“We at Kirche believe that buying vintage is a unique and exciting way to act sustainably and be resource conscious, a theme that is especially important in the protected Adirondack Park,” said Zimmerman.

The ribbon will be cut at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at 243 Main St. Starting this weekend, Kirche resumes regular hours, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.