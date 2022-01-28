North Country Weekend Calendar: Winter carnival kicks off a week early

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Winter Carnival doesn’t officially start until next weekend, but it’s never too soon to get fun and frosty. This Saturday, the Lake George Beach Club is hosting a night under the stars to kick off four weekends of festivities on the frozen lake, near the brand-new Ice Castles attraction.

There’s plenty else going on. Lake George’s ice bars are entering their second weekend, the Adirondack Thunder has a pair of big games, and there’s more than one fishing derby for anglers angling to…well, angle.

As for the weekend at hand, a high of 29 on Friday is likely the highest you’ll get. It’s 14 on Saturday and 21 on Sunday, with an uncertain but likely smaller amount of snow falling on Albany and the North Country, as heavier snowfall sticks to the east.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Jan. 28

Lake George Winterfest

What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.

Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets. When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 28-30, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 28-30, and until March 11 Where: Lake George region

Forest Ice Bar at the Holiday Inn Resort – Weekend 2

What: Week 2 of the return of the Lake George Holiday Inn ice bar, serving special food and drink through the weekend.

Week 2 of the return of the Lake George Holiday Inn ice bar, serving special food and drink through the weekend. When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28; 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28; 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George

Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge at The Sagamore – Weekend 2

What: The return of the ice bar at The Sagamore Resort. Cocktails at the bar, a lounge with a fireplace and signature ice sculptures.

The return of the ice bar at The Sagamore Resort. Cocktails at the bar, a lounge with a fireplace and signature ice sculptures. When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

4-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: The Sagamore Resort, 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing

Funky Ice Fest at Adirondack Pub & Brewery – Weekend 2

What: Ice bars and sculptures, handcrafted cocktails, local beer, vintage records and dancing at Adirondack Pub & Brewery.

Ice bars and sculptures, handcrafted cocktails, local beer, vintage records and dancing at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. When: 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29

5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29 Where: Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George

The Depot: Northern Bone

What: Bluegrass jam band Northern Bone returns to The Depot in Cambridge.

Bluegrass jam band Northern Bone returns to The Depot in Cambridge. When: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28

6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals

What: Glens Falls hockey game against visiting team Reading Royals. Discounted tickets for Boy Scout Night.

Glens Falls hockey game against visiting team Reading Royals. Discounted tickets for Boy Scout Night. When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Jan. 28

6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Jan. 28 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Strand Theatre: Elvis Night with Matthew and Spencer Boyce

What: Elvis night at the Strang Theatre. $25 tickets. Opening band Suspicious Minds Tribute Band.

Elvis night at the Strang Theatre. $25 tickets. Opening band Suspicious Minds Tribute Band. When: 7:30 – 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28

7:30 – 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 29 (1 of 3)

Cranberry Lake VFD First Strike Derby

What: Day-long ice fishing derby at Cranberry Lake. $35 admission for adults, $10 for kids. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, hot chocolate and coffee available in the afternoon. Registration online.

Day-long ice fishing derby at Cranberry Lake. $35 admission for adults, $10 for kids. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, hot chocolate and coffee available in the afternoon. Registration online. When: Saturday, Jan. 29

Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: Cranberry Lake, Cranberry

Ken Lyon Sr. Memorial Ice Fishing Derby

What: Ice fishing derby on Alger Island in Old Forge. Cash prizes for largest fish, trophies for kids under 10. $25 admission to adults, $10 to kids 10 and under. More info online or at (315) 922-4868.

Ice fishing derby on Alger Island in Old Forge. Cash prizes for largest fish, trophies for kids under 10. $25 admission to adults, $10 to kids 10 and under. More info online or at (315) 922-4868. When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 29-30

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 29-30 Where: Alger Island, Old Forge

Mike Norris Ice Fishing Derby on Raquette Lake

What: Fishing lake trout, brook trout, perch and salmon. Cash prizes, hot chocolate and snacks.

Fishing lake trout, brook trout, perch and salmon. Cash prizes, hot chocolate and snacks. When: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: Raquette Lake Fire Hall, 171 Route 28, Raquette Lake

Winter Birding Weekend in Long Lake

What: Adirondack avian guide Joan Collins leads two days of birdwatching. Species to look for include red crossbill, white-winged crossbill and pine siskin. Call (518) 624-3077 to sign up.

Adirondack avian guide Joan Collins leads two days of birdwatching. Species to look for include red crossbill, white-winged crossbill and pine siskin. Call (518) 624-3077 to sign up. When: 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 29-30

8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 29-30 Where: Long Lake

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 29 (2 of 3)

Chicken BBQ Takeout at Washington County Fairgrounds

What: Takeout BBQ chicken dinner. $15 per person, including dessert and coffee. BBQ by Herrington’s BBQ. Funds raise money for Washington County Fairgrounds’ planned new show barn.

Takeout BBQ chicken dinner. $15 per person, including dessert and coffee. BBQ by Herrington’s BBQ. Funds raise money for Washington County Fairgrounds’ planned new show barn. When: Noon Saturday, Jan. 29

Noon Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich

US Ski and Snowboard SuperTour and NENSA Eastern Cup

What: Cross-country ski sprint and snowboard racing at Mt. Van Hoevenberg near Lake Placid. Saturday includes ski racing, and men’s and women’s opens. Sunday features a 10km race, and 5km U16 race.

Cross-country ski sprint and snowboard racing at Mt. Van Hoevenberg near Lake Placid. Saturday includes ski racing, and men’s and women’s opens. Sunday features a 10km race, and 5km U16 race. When: Noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30

Noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 Where: Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex, 220 Bobsled Run Lane, Lake Placid

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 29 (3 of 3)

View Center for Arts & Culture: Winter in Action Opening Reception

What: Reception for View Center’s current exhibit in Old Forge. Over 100 works by northeastern artists. Also features Olympic poster series, The Winter 46, and Take the Scenic Route: A Journey Through America’s National Parks. Admission free for View members, $10 for guests.

Reception for View Center’s current exhibit in Old Forge. Over 100 works by northeastern artists. Also features Olympic poster series, The Winter 46, and Take the Scenic Route: A Journey Through America’s National Parks. Admission free for View members, $10 for guests. When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: View Center for Arts & Culture, 3273 Route 28, Old Forge

Lake George Winter Carnival Night Under the Stars kickoff

What: A Night Under the Stars dinner, wine and beer at Lake George Beach Club, to celebrate the 60 th annual Lake George Winter Carnival. Indoor/outdoor event with a heated tent, bonfire, fireworks, silent auction, winter mask contest and music by Skeeter Creek. $40 per person.

A Night Under the Stars dinner, wine and beer at Lake George Beach Club, to celebrate the 60 annual Lake George Winter Carnival. Indoor/outdoor event with a heated tent, bonfire, fireworks, silent auction, winter mask contest and music by Skeeter Creek. $40 per person. When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: The Lake George Beach Club, 3 Lower Montcalm St., Lake George

The Depot: Architrave/Haley Moley

What: Husband and wife Jennifer Maher Coleman and Paul Coleman come to the Depot, playing punk guitar, sci-fi soundscape and lush synth. Suggested $10 donation.

Husband and wife Jennifer Maher Coleman and Paul Coleman come to the Depot, playing punk guitar, sci-fi soundscape and lush synth. Suggested $10 donation. When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Adirondack Thunder vs. Trois-Rivieres

What: Glens Falls hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena. Girl Scouts Night, plus free Adirondack Thunder mascot bobbleheads for the first 1,000 kids.

Glens Falls hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena. Girl Scouts Night, plus free Adirondack Thunder mascot bobbleheads for the first 1,000 kids. When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Jan. 29

6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Strand Theatre: Monsters of Rock

What: ‘80s hair metal at The Strand Theatre. Playing music of Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and more. $15 tickets, kids 12 and under get in free.

‘80s hair metal at The Strand Theatre. Playing music of Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and more. $15 tickets, kids 12 and under get in free. When: 7:30 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

7:30 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 Where: The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Jan. 30

Hicks Orchard Apple-a-Day Challenge: 3-Mile Walk

What: Take a walk or snowshoe through the orchard, and get apples at Hicks Orchard, and take the apple-a-day challenge.

Take a walk or snowshoe through the orchard, and get apples at Hicks Orchard, and take the apple-a-day challenge. When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Strand Theatre: The Handpicked Band