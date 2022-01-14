North Country Weekend Calendar: MLK weekend mountaineering and more

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While events like the ongoing Lake George Winterfest keep life in the North Country, a look further up into the Adirondacks will reveal some events unique to this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. On Saturday, it’s Long Lake’s turn to shine.

The 20th annual Long Lake Winter Carnival is Saturday, bringing ice sculptures and winter fun to a snowy weekend. Mountaineers also have something special in store, with this year’s Mountainfest coming to Keene Valley all weekend. The 25th annual Mountainfest is a chance for mountain climbers and athletes to share stories and skills.

It’ll be a chilly one. The forecast sees Friday’s 30-degree highs dip down into the single digits on Saturday, and up to the teens on Sunday as a snowstorm sweeps across the united states. As of Friday morning, snow accumulation is expected into Monday. Keep an eye on the weather and news10.com for updated forecasts as heavy snow approaches.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Jan. 14

Lake George Winterfest

What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.

Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets. When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16, and until March 11 Where: Lake George region

Mountainfest 2022

What: 25 th annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival in the Keene Valley region. A celebration of mountain climbing, with guest athletes telling stories about climbing adventures. Features instructional clinics on rock and ice climbing, as well as demo climbing gear and clinics on climbing in different conditions. Evening slideshows show off the mountaineering experience.

25 annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival in the Keene Valley region. A celebration of mountain climbing, with guest athletes telling stories about climbing adventures. Features instructional clinics on rock and ice climbing, as well as demo climbing gear and clinics on climbing in different conditions. Evening slideshows show off the mountaineering experience. When: Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17

Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17 Where: Mountaineer Keene Valley, 1866 Route 73, Keene Valley

WACM: Martin Luther King Jr. Storytime

What: Kids event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at World Awareness Children’s Museum. Free with museum admission. Appropriate for all ages.

Kids event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at World Awareness Children’s Museum. Free with museum admission. Appropriate for all ages. When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14

10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls

LARAC: Perches in Paradise

What: LARAC exhibit celebrating Elizabeth O’Brien with Perches in Paradise, an exhibit of her works. Friday’s opening reception is followed by the show running until Feb. 16. The reception is free. LARAC members receive a 15% discount at the LARAC gift shop on opening night.

LARAC exhibit celebrating Elizabeth O’Brien with Perches in Paradise, an exhibit of her works. Friday’s opening reception is followed by the show running until Feb. 16. The reception is free. LARAC members receive a 15% discount at the LARAC gift shop on opening night. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14

5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 Where: LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 15

Youth Snowmobile Safety Course

What: Adirondack snowmobile safety. Pre-registration required by phone at (315) 369-2347.

Adirondack snowmobile safety. Pre-registration required by phone at (315) 369-2347. Where: Inlet Fire Hall, 1 Limekiln Lake Road, Inlet

Inlet Fire Hall, 1 Limekiln Lake Road, Inlet When: Saturday, Jan. 15

Lake George Winterfest

What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.

Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets. When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16, and until March 11 Where: Lake George region

Mountainfest 2022

What: 25 th annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival in the Keene Valley region. A celebration of mountain climbing, with guest athletes telling stories about climbing adventures. Features instructional clinics on rock and ice climbing, as well as demo climbing gear and clinics on climbing in different conditions. Evening slideshows show off the mountaineering experience.

25 annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival in the Keene Valley region. A celebration of mountain climbing, with guest athletes telling stories about climbing adventures. Features instructional clinics on rock and ice climbing, as well as demo climbing gear and clinics on climbing in different conditions. Evening slideshows show off the mountaineering experience. When: Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17

Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17 Where: Mountaineer Keene Valley, 1866 Route 73, Keene Valley

Long Lake Winter Carnival

What: 20 th anniversary of the winter carnival in Long Lake. The schedule includes ice sculptures, a winter fashion competition, cardboard sled races, a kids balloon chase, a ladies’ frying pan toss and more. Ends with 6:30 p.m. fireworks.

20 anniversary of the winter carnival in Long Lake. The schedule includes ice sculptures, a winter fashion competition, cardboard sled races, a kids balloon chase, a ladies’ frying pan toss and more. Ends with 6:30 p.m. fireworks. When: Noon – 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Noon – 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 Where: Long Lake Geiger Arena, 6 Deerland Road, Long Lake

Annual AAWA Winter Wedding Show

What: Top wedding pros answer wedding planning questions, give out prizes and more. Schedule includes a pizza and planning panel and wedding show.

Top wedding pros answer wedding planning questions, give out prizes and more. Schedule includes a pizza and planning panel and wedding show. When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 Where: Dunham’s Bay Resort, 2999 Route 9L, Lake George

Full Moon Bonfire and Ski/Snowshoe Event

What: Hike, walk or ski trails around Battenkill Conservancy, then come back for a warm bonfire. Call (518) 677-2545 for more information.

Hike, walk or ski trails around Battenkill Conservancy, then come back for a warm bonfire. Call (518) 677-2545 for more information. When: 6:30 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

6:30 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 Where: Battenkill Conservancy, 25 Benz Lane, Greenwich

Strand Theatre: Albert Lee’s Belated Birthday Bash with the Strand House Band

What: The Albert Lee Band and The Strand House Band perform at the Strand Theatre. $35 general admission. Tickets by cash or check only.

The Albert Lee Band and The Strand House Band perform at the Strand Theatre. $35 general admission. Tickets by cash or check only. When: 7:30 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

7:30 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Jan. 16

Lake George Winterfest

What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.

Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets. When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16, and until March 11 Where: Lake George region

Mountainfest 2022

What: 25 th annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival in the Keene Valley region. A celebration of mountain climbing, with guest athletes telling stories about climbing adventures. Features instructional clinics on rock and ice climbing, as well as demo climbing gear and clinics on climbing in different conditions. Evening slideshows show off the mountaineering experience.

25 annual Adirondack International Mountaineering Festival in the Keene Valley region. A celebration of mountain climbing, with guest athletes telling stories about climbing adventures. Features instructional clinics on rock and ice climbing, as well as demo climbing gear and clinics on climbing in different conditions. Evening slideshows show off the mountaineering experience. When: Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17

Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17 Where: Mountaineer Keene Valley, 1866 Route 73, Keene Valley

Cock-a-doodle-shoe 5K and 10K Snowshoe Race for Kids and Adults

What: Half-mile kids snowshoe scramble, 5K/10K adult races. Family-friendly race in Saranac. Loaner shoes will be limited. Registration at (518) 324-4786.

Half-mile kids snowshoe scramble, 5K/10K adult races. Family-friendly race in Saranac. Loaner shoes will be limited. Registration at (518) 324-4786. When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16

10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 Where: Saranac Lake Land Trust, 236 Plumadore Road, Saranac

The Depot: Brunch with Bob feat. Dan DeVita

What: Dan DeVita plays a brunch show at The Depot in Argyle.

Dan DeVita plays a brunch show at The Depot in Argyle. When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16

1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Strand Theatre: Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Show

What: Tribute show in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Featuring Milayne Jackson, Gary Brooks, Jeff Kingsley, the Jonathan Newell Trio, Audrina Hill and Ray Agnew. $15 general admission, $10 for seniors, $5 for students.

Tribute show in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Featuring Milayne Jackson, Gary Brooks, Jeff Kingsley, the Jonathan Newell Trio, Audrina Hill and Ray Agnew. $15 general admission, $10 for seniors, $5 for students. When: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16

3 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

Full Moon Snowshoe Night