North Country Weekend Calendar: Ice Castles – and bars – open in Lake George

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can certainly see your breath in the air – if you dare step outside. It’s a cold weekend, but don’t let that get you down. In Lake George, hotels and restaurants are erecting ice bars and sculptures for a frigid weekend of fun. On Sunday, Ice Castles opens at last in Charles R. Wood Park. There’s also plenty of music to warm up with at the Strand Theatre and Park Theater.

It’s going to be cold and stay cold. Friday’s forecast isn’t set to get far above 10 degrees. Relative to that, the weekend will warm up, to around 18 on Saturday and 23 on Sunday. Dress warm; it is the North Country, after all.

The North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Jan. 21

Lake George Winterfest

What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.

Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets. When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 21-23, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 21-23, and until March 11 Where: Lake George region

Forest Ice Bar at the Holiday Inn Resort

What: The return of the Lake George Holiday Inn ice bar, serving special food and drink through the weekend.

The return of the Lake George Holiday Inn ice bar, serving special food and drink through the weekend. When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21; 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21; 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 Where: Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George

Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge at The Sagamore

What: The return of the ice bar at The Sagamore Resort. Cocktails at the bar, a lounge with a fireplace and signature ice sculptures.

The return of the ice bar at The Sagamore Resort. Cocktails at the bar, a lounge with a fireplace and signature ice sculptures. When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

4-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 Where: The Sagamore Resort, 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing

Funky Ice Fest at Adirondack Pub & Brewery

What: Ice bars and sculptures, handcrafted cocktails, local beer, vintage records and dancing at Adirondack Pub & Brewery.

Ice bars and sculptures, handcrafted cocktails, local beer, vintage records and dancing at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. When: 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22

5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22 Where: Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George

Hotel Saranac: Blessed Dirt

What: Blessed Dirt plays the Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake. Snacks and drinks during the show in the hotel lounge.

Blessed Dirt plays the Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake. Snacks and drinks during the show in the hotel lounge. When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 Where: The Great Hall Bar at Hotel Saranac, 100 Main St., Saranac Lake

Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals

What: Adirondack Thunder hockey game in Glens Falls, versus the Reading Royals.

Adirondack Thunder hockey game in Glens Falls, versus the Reading Royals. When: 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Jan. 21

7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Jan. 21 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Strand Theatre: Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath and Motley Crue tribute night

What: Earth, an Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath tribute band, and WildSide, a Motley Crue tribute band, play the Strand Theatre. Tickets are $20, cash or check only.

Earth, an Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath tribute band, and WildSide, a Motley Crue tribute band, play the Strand Theatre. Tickets are $20, cash or check only. When: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

Park Theater: Hiroya Tsukamoto

What: Japanese guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto plays the Park Theater. Tickets cost $15-20.

Japanese guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto plays the Park Theater. Tickets cost $15-20. When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21

8-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

The North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 22 (1 of 2)

Friend’s Fishing Derby in Salem

What: Fishing derby on Cossayuna Lake, hosted by Smiley’s Bait Shop. Sign-up in person at the shop. Three contest categories by fish size, for pike, crappie and perch. $20 admission fee, with half of the total split between the winners and the other half going to frontline workers at local nursing homes.

Fishing derby on Cossayuna Lake, hosted by Smiley’s Bait Shop. Sign-up in person at the shop. Three contest categories by fish size, for pike, crappie and perch. $20 admission fee, with half of the total split between the winners and the other half going to frontline workers at local nursing homes. When: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 Where: Cossayuna Lake, 776 Chamberlain Mills Road, Salem/Smiley’s Bait Shop, 3010 Aarons Way, Argyle

Artist’s Reception at Valley Artisans Market

What: Reception for Greenwich artist C.J. Little at Valley Artisans Market, featuring carved avian artworks. Free admission.

Reception for Greenwich artist C.J. Little at Valley Artisans Market, featuring carved avian artworks. Free admission. When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 Where: Valley Artisans Market, 25 East Main St., Cambridge

Ice Bar and snowmobile movie day at The View Center in Old Forge

What: The View Center hosts a courtyard ice bar and fire in their courtyard. “509 Films: Volume 15” will be shown as part of a snowmobiling video series.

The View Center hosts a courtyard ice bar and fire in their courtyard. “509 Films: Volume 15” will be shown as part of a snowmobiling video series. When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 Where: View Center for Arts & Culture, 3273 Route 28, Old Forge

The North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 22 (2 of 2)

Sandy Hill Arts Center: The Zodiac Connections Fundraiser

What: A fundraiser competition and show, with monologues and scenes based on astrological signs, all benefiting Sandy Hill Arts Center’s Bunbury programming. Directed by Katherine Capalbo, Jason Cromie and Timothy M. Frost. Silent auction baskets and 50/50 raffles also featured. $5 minimum donation recommended.

A fundraiser competition and show, with monologues and scenes based on astrological signs, all benefiting Sandy Hill Arts Center’s Bunbury programming. Directed by Katherine Capalbo, Jason Cromie and Timothy M. Frost. Silent auction baskets and 50/50 raffles also featured. $5 minimum donation recommended. When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 Where: Sandy Hill Arts Center, 214 Main St., Hudson Falls

Strand Theatre: Tim Reynolds & TR3

What: Rock, jazz and more from Tim Reynolds and TR3 at the Strand Theatre. $35 admission, cash, check or through Brown Paper Tickets.

Rock, jazz and more from Tim Reynolds and TR3 at the Strand Theatre. $35 admission, cash, check or through Brown Paper Tickets. When: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

The North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Jan. 23

Ice Castles opening day

What: Opening day for Ice Castles Lake George in Charles R. Wood Park. Buy tickets online.

Opening day for Ice Castles Lake George in Charles R. Wood Park. Buy tickets online. When: Sunday, Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 23 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George

Gurney Lane Fat Tire Bike Day

What: Fourth annual Gurney Lane Fat Tire bike race at Gurney Lane Recreation Area. Fun starts at 10 a.m. with a 5K snowshoe race, followed by a full day of bike racing.

Fourth annual Gurney Lane Fat Tire bike race at Gurney Lane Recreation Area. Fun starts at 10 a.m. with a 5K snowshoe race, followed by a full day of bike racing. When: 10 a.m. snowshoe race, 1 p.m. bike race Sunday, Jan. 23

10 a.m. snowshoe race, 1 p.m. bike race Sunday, Jan. 23 Where: Gurney Lane Recreation Area, 118 Gurney Lane Road, Queensbury

Tannery Pond: Girl Blue

What: Singer/songwriter Girl Blue plays Tannery Pond’s Winter Coffeehouse series in North Creek. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.

Singer/songwriter Girl Blue plays Tannery Pond’s Winter Coffeehouse series in North Creek. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23

3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 Where: Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek

Strand Theatre: Rich Ortiz