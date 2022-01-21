North Country Weekend Calendar: Ice Castles – and bars – open in Lake George

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can certainly see your breath in the air – if you dare step outside. It’s a cold weekend, but don’t let that get you down. In Lake George, hotels and restaurants are erecting ice bars and sculptures for a frigid weekend of fun. On Sunday, Ice Castles opens at last in Charles R. Wood Park. There’s also plenty of music to warm up with at the Strand Theatre and Park Theater.
It’s going to be cold and stay cold. Friday’s forecast isn’t set to get far above 10 degrees. Relative to that, the weekend will warm up, to around 18 on Saturday and 23 on Sunday. Dress warm; it is the North Country, after all.
Lake George Winterfest
- What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.
- When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 21-23, and until March 11
- Where: Lake George region
Forest Ice Bar at the Holiday Inn Resort
- What: The return of the Lake George Holiday Inn ice bar, serving special food and drink through the weekend.
- When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21; 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Where: Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George
Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge at The Sagamore
- What: The return of the ice bar at The Sagamore Resort. Cocktails at the bar, a lounge with a fireplace and signature ice sculptures.
- When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Where: The Sagamore Resort, 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing
Funky Ice Fest at Adirondack Pub & Brewery
- What: Ice bars and sculptures, handcrafted cocktails, local beer, vintage records and dancing at Adirondack Pub & Brewery.
- When: 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22
- Where: Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George
Hotel Saranac: Blessed Dirt
- What: Blessed Dirt plays the Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake. Snacks and drinks during the show in the hotel lounge.
- When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
- Where: The Great Hall Bar at Hotel Saranac, 100 Main St., Saranac Lake
Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals
- What: Adirondack Thunder hockey game in Glens Falls, versus the Reading Royals.
- When: 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Jan. 21
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Strand Theatre: Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath and Motley Crue tribute night
- What: Earth, an Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath tribute band, and WildSide, a Motley Crue tribute band, play the Strand Theatre. Tickets are $20, cash or check only.
- When: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
- Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
Park Theater: Hiroya Tsukamoto
- What: Japanese guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto plays the Park Theater. Tickets cost $15-20.
- When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
- Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
Friend’s Fishing Derby in Salem
- What: Fishing derby on Cossayuna Lake, hosted by Smiley’s Bait Shop. Sign-up in person at the shop. Three contest categories by fish size, for pike, crappie and perch. $20 admission fee, with half of the total split between the winners and the other half going to frontline workers at local nursing homes.
- When: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Where: Cossayuna Lake, 776 Chamberlain Mills Road, Salem/Smiley’s Bait Shop, 3010 Aarons Way, Argyle
Artist’s Reception at Valley Artisans Market
- What: Reception for Greenwich artist C.J. Little at Valley Artisans Market, featuring carved avian artworks. Free admission.
- When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Where: Valley Artisans Market, 25 East Main St., Cambridge
Ice Bar and snowmobile movie day at The View Center in Old Forge
- What: The View Center hosts a courtyard ice bar and fire in their courtyard. “509 Films: Volume 15” will be shown as part of a snowmobiling video series.
- When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Where: View Center for Arts & Culture, 3273 Route 28, Old Forge
Sandy Hill Arts Center: The Zodiac Connections Fundraiser
- What: A fundraiser competition and show, with monologues and scenes based on astrological signs, all benefiting Sandy Hill Arts Center’s Bunbury programming. Directed by Katherine Capalbo, Jason Cromie and Timothy M. Frost. Silent auction baskets and 50/50 raffles also featured. $5 minimum donation recommended.
- When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Where: Sandy Hill Arts Center, 214 Main St., Hudson Falls
Strand Theatre: Tim Reynolds & TR3
- What: Rock, jazz and more from Tim Reynolds and TR3 at the Strand Theatre. $35 admission, cash, check or through Brown Paper Tickets.
- When: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
Ice Castles opening day
- What: Opening day for Ice Castles Lake George in Charles R. Wood Park. Buy tickets online.
- When: Sunday, Jan. 23
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George
Gurney Lane Fat Tire Bike Day
- What: Fourth annual Gurney Lane Fat Tire bike race at Gurney Lane Recreation Area. Fun starts at 10 a.m. with a 5K snowshoe race, followed by a full day of bike racing.
- When: 10 a.m. snowshoe race, 1 p.m. bike race Sunday, Jan. 23
- Where: Gurney Lane Recreation Area, 118 Gurney Lane Road, Queensbury
Tannery Pond: Girl Blue
- What: Singer/songwriter Girl Blue plays Tannery Pond’s Winter Coffeehouse series in North Creek. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.
- When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23
- Where: Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek
Strand Theatre: Rich Ortiz
- What: Rich Ortiz plays The Strand Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students. Kids 12 and under come free.
- When: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23
- Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls