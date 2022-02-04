North Country Weekend Calendar: An icy carnival kickoff

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a cold start to the weekend. Friday morning is for salting driveways, shoveling cars out and chipping ice from windshields. Or, if you want to stay in, nobody will judge you. If you don’t, though, there’s plenty going on.

This Saturday and Sunday are opening weekend for the Lake George Winter Carnival. The event is celebrating its 60th year through all of February. If you want to venture even further out onto the lake ice, there’s a month-long ice fishing challenge run by Warren County. Don’t worry, anglers; that goes all month, too.

As for the weather, the snow is expected to end by later on Friday afternoon, with a high around 19. That range hangs around on Saturday, climbing slightly into the 20s on Sunday, with clouds and cold carrying on all the way through.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Feb. 4 (1 of 3)

Lake George Winterfest

What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.

Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until March 11 Where: Lake George region

Lake George Area Ice Fishing Challenge

What: Monthlong ice fishing challenge. Anglers can catch fish anywhere in Warren County and share their catches on Instagram and tag #mylgarea and @lakegeorgearea. First 100 to do so will get a free ice fishing challenge t-shirt.

Monthlong ice fishing challenge. Anglers can catch fish anywhere in Warren County and share their catches on Instagram and tag #mylgarea and @lakegeorgearea. First 100 to do so will get a free ice fishing challenge t-shirt. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until end of Feb.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until end of Feb. Where: Water bodies around Warren County

2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

What: Winter carnival with a “totally ‘80s” theme, including an ice palace, fireworks, flower ball, frying pan toss and more.

Winter carnival with a “totally ‘80s” theme, including an ice palace, fireworks, flower ball, frying pan toss and more. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until Feb. 13

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until Feb. 13 Where: Saranac Lake

Valentine’s Day One-Stop Shop

What: Glens Falls Shirt Factory holds a Valentine’s Day-themed sale at businesses inside, including flowers, jewelry, chocolates and more.

Glens Falls Shirt Factory holds a Valentine’s Day-themed sale at businesses inside, including flowers, jewelry, chocolates and more. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5 Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Feb. 4 (2 of 3)

Polar Ice Bar at Fort William Henry Hotel

What: Ice bar with specialty drinks, fire pits, photobooth and live music at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center.

Ice bar with specialty drinks, fire pits, photobooth and live music at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center. When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.

4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Where: Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George

American Legion Post 374 Fish Fry

What: Fish fry and chicken tenders at the Lake George American Legion.

Fish fry and chicken tenders at the Lake George American Legion. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4

5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 Where: Lake George American Legion Post 374, 3932 Route 9L, Lake George

Fire & Ice Celebration at Crandall Pond

What: Ice skating, bonfires, music and hot chocolate every Friday in February at Crandall Pond.

Ice skating, bonfires, music and hot chocolate every Friday in February at Crandall Pond. When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4

6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 Where: Crandall Park, 581-587 Glen St., Glens Falls

The Depot: Antje Duvekot

What: Antje Duvekot visits Cambridge as part of the Road Rambler Concert Series. $15 limited reserve table seating. Call (518) 338-7405 for tickets.

Antje Duvekot visits Cambridge as part of the Road Rambler Concert Series. $15 limited reserve table seating. Call (518) 338-7405 for tickets. When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Feb. 4 (3 of 3)

Adirondack Thunder vs. Fort Wayne Komets

What: Glens Falls hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Glens Falls hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena against the Fort Wayne Komets. When: 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Feb. 4

7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Feb. 4 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Park Theater: The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook Show

What: Simon & Garfunkel cover music at The Park Theater. $35-40 admission.

Simon & Garfunkel cover music at The Park Theater. $35-40 admission. When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. showtime Friday, Feb. 4

7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. showtime Friday, Feb. 4 Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

Open Mic Night at 42 Degrees Tavern

What: Music, magic tricks, poetry and more welcome at 42 Degrees’ second-floor venue.

Music, magic tricks, poetry and more welcome at 42 Degrees’ second-floor venue. When: 8 p.m. – midnight Friday, Feb. 4

8 p.m. – midnight Friday, Feb. 4 Where: 42 Defrees Tavern, 206 Glen St., 2nd floor, Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Feb. 5 (1 of 3)

Lake George Winter Carnival opening weekend

What: First of four weekends of festival fun, walking on the ice, racing, cookoffs and more in Lake George. Visit the carnival Facebook for up-to-date schedules.

First of four weekends of festival fun, walking on the ice, racing, cookoffs and more in Lake George. Visit the carnival Facebook for up-to-date schedules. When: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6, and every weekend in February

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6, and every weekend in February Where: Downtown Lake George

Lake George Winterfest

What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.

Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until March 11 Where: Lake George region

Lake George Area Ice Fishing Challenge

What: Monthlong ice fishing challenge. Anglers can catch fish anywhere in Warren County and share their catches on Instagram and tag #mylgarea and @lakegeorgearea. First 100 to do so will get a free ice fishing challenge t-shirt.

Monthlong ice fishing challenge. Anglers can catch fish anywhere in Warren County and share their catches on Instagram and tag #mylgarea and @lakegeorgearea. First 100 to do so will get a free ice fishing challenge t-shirt. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until end of Feb.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until end of Feb. Where: Water bodies around Warren County

2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

What: Winter carnival with a “totally ‘80s” theme, including an ice palace, fireworks, flower ball, frying pan toss and more.

Winter carnival with a “totally ‘80s” theme, including an ice palace, fireworks, flower ball, frying pan toss and more. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until Feb. 13

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until Feb. 13 Where: Saranac Lake

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Feb. 5 (2 of 3)

Northern Challenge Fishing Derby

What: The first Saturday in February is ice fishing derby day in Tupper Lake. $35 admission. Call (518) 359-9715 for more information.

The first Saturday in February is ice fishing derby day in Tupper Lake. $35 admission. Call (518) 359-9715 for more information. When: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 Where: Simon Pond, Tupper Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 116 Lake Simon Road, Tupper Lake

Winter Birding Walk in Cambridge

What: Sue Van Hook leads a winter birding walk. Binoculars recommended. $5 donation suggested.

Sue Van Hook leads a winter birding walk. Binoculars recommended. $5 donation suggested. When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 Where: Cambridge Community Forest, 15 Rockside Drive, Cambridge

Guided Cross-Country Ski at Cat and Thomas mountains

What: 8-mile guided ski from Valley Woods to Edgecomb Pond, led by David Thomas-Train.

8-mile guided ski from Valley Woods to Edgecomb Pond, led by David Thomas-Train. When: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 Where: Cat & Thomas Mountains Preserve, Thomas Mountain Trailhead, 761 Valley Woods Road, Bolton Landing

Valentine’s Day One-Stop Shop

What: Glens Falls Shirt Factory holds a Valentine’s Day-themed sale at businesses inside, including flowers, jewelry, chocolates and more.

Glens Falls Shirt Factory holds a Valentine’s Day-themed sale at businesses inside, including flowers, jewelry, chocolates and more. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5 Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Feb. 5 (3 of 3)

Snowshoe at Up Yonda Farm

What: Naturalist-led snowshoeing, animal tracking, winter ecology and history at Up Yonda. $5 per person if snowshoes not needed. $8 with rentals. Registration online.

Naturalist-led snowshoeing, animal tracking, winter ecology and history at Up Yonda. $5 per person if snowshoes not needed. $8 with rentals. Registration online. When: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 Where: Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

Polar Ice Bar at Fort William Henry Hotel

What: Ice bar with specialty drinks, fire pits, photobooth and live music at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center.

Ice bar with specialty drinks, fire pits, photobooth and live music at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center. When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.

4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Where: Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Wood Theater: Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour

What: A film and book festival comes to Glens Falls, as one of 550 stops across over 40 countries. Films presented from over 400 entries submitted every year, featuring environmental issues and sports action. All tickets $22.

A film and book festival comes to Glens Falls, as one of 550 stops across over 40 countries. Films presented from over 400 entries submitted every year, featuring environmental issues and sports action. All tickets $22. When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show Saturday, Feb. 5; 1 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. show Sunday, Feb. 6

6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show Saturday, Feb. 5; 1 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. show Sunday, Feb. 6 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Adirondack Thunder vs. Fort Wayne Komets

What: Glens Falls hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena, against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Glens Falls hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena, against the Fort Wayne Komets. When: 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Feb. 5

7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Feb. 5 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Park Theater: Mile Twelve

What: Bluegrass group Mile Twelve plays the Park Theater. $20-25 admission.

Bluegrass group Mile Twelve plays the Park Theater. $20-25 admission. When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Feb. 6 (1 of 2)

Lake George Winter Carnival opening weekend

What: First of four weekends of festival fun, walking on the ice, racing, cookoffs and more in Lake George. Visit the carnival Facebook for up-to-date schedules.

First of four weekends of festival fun, walking on the ice, racing, cookoffs and more in Lake George. Visit the carnival Facebook for up-to-date schedules. When: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6, and every weekend in February

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6, and every weekend in February Where: Downtown Lake George

Lake George Winterfest

What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.

Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until March 11

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until March 11 Where: Lake George region

Lake George Area Ice Fishing Challenge

What: Monthlong ice fishing challenge. Anglers can catch fish anywhere in Warren County and share their catches on Instagram and tag #mylgarea and @lakegeorgearea. First 100 to do so will get a free ice fishing challenge t-shirt.

Monthlong ice fishing challenge. Anglers can catch fish anywhere in Warren County and share their catches on Instagram and tag #mylgarea and @lakegeorgearea. First 100 to do so will get a free ice fishing challenge t-shirt. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until end of Feb.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until end of Feb. Where: Water bodies around Warren County

2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

What: Winter carnival with a “totally ‘80s” theme, including an ice palace, fireworks, flower ball, frying pan toss and more.

Winter carnival with a “totally ‘80s” theme, including an ice palace, fireworks, flower ball, frying pan toss and more. When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until Feb. 13

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until Feb. 13 Where: Saranac Lake

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Feb. 6 (2 of 2)

The Depot: Brunch, Bob & special guest Ryan Leddick

What: Brunch and a show at The Depot.

Brunch and a show at The Depot. When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 Where: Argyle Brewing Company, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Tannery Pond: Bob Meyer and the New Adirondack Jazz Quartet

What: Jazz music at Tannery Pond. $15 advance admission, $20 at the door.

Jazz music at Tannery Pond. $15 advance admission, $20 at the door. When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 Where: Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek

Polar Ice Bar at Fort William Henry Hotel

What: Ice bar with specialty drinks, fire pits, photobooth and live music at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center.

Ice bar with specialty drinks, fire pits, photobooth and live music at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center. When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.

4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Where: Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Wood Theater: Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour