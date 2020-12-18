North Country school leaders share encouraging holiday messages

North Country

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To spread holiday cheer educators of the North Country gathered together to share messages of positivity and joyfulness.

Amid an unusual and challenging fall, North Country superintendents and administrators shared their holiday messages for students, staff and faculty and community members.

To all students, North Country educators and community members, happy holidays.

