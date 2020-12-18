North Country school leaders share encouraging holiday messages

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To spread holiday cheer educators of the North Country gathered together to share messages of positivity and joyfulness.
Amid an unusual and challenging fall, North Country superintendents and administrators shared their holiday messages for students, staff and faculty and community members.
To all students, North Country educators and community members, happy holidays.
LATEST STORIES
- 6 new COVID cases found in Albany schools
- Syracuse Ifeatu Melifonwu declares for the 2021 NFL draft
- ‘We’re getting crushed’: Los Angeles doctor warns hospitals may run out of room for ER patients
- NYS Senator Tim Kennedy asking state to cut restaurants some slack during pandemic
- U.S. Space Force unveils new name of troops: Guardians