North Country school COVID-19 update: Where districts stood at beginning of February

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases were continuously reported in local school districts as the North Country began the month of February.

The rise in cases has led to many students, teachers and staff being put in mandatory isolation or quarantine. There have also been recent disputes on the State’s mask mandate in schools, which has officially been extended through February 10, 2022.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 31 and February 7. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year. All figures are compared to the state’s previous report as of January 31.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria03001848
Belleville Henderson1593433126
Carthage3340113170571
General Brown23291345336
Indian River536886105793
LaFargeville1186219105
Lyme49119100
Sackets Harbor167831795
South Jefferson384602101561
Thousand Islands17141332173
Watertown631,150172501,400
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River5116348164
Copenhagen1591432123
Harrisville2220224
Lowville32341658399
South Lewis9200249249
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls352381655293
Canton37258631289
Clifton-Fine23211749
Colton-Pierrepont10104115119
Edwards-Knox121221140162
Gouverneur384041197501
Hammond23521146
Hermon-Dekalb1193128121
Heuvelton37222496
Lisbon06701178
*last reported on 1/28/22*
Madrid-Waddington25218333251
Massena845702098668
Morristown56411882
Norwood-Norfolk36239261300
Ogdensburg23257770327
Parishville-Hopkinton156823098
Potsdam20179468247
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

