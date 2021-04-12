North Country residents arrested after Watertown stick-up

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four people were arrested on Sunday following a robbery in Watertown. Members of the city’s uniform patrol division and criminal investigation division investigated a robbery on Coffeen Street, where they say the four have two others at gun point to stole clothing and cell phones from inside an apartment.

Suspects were later identified as Jordon Jackson, 21, and Ja’Sahn Cooper, 20, both of Fort Drum; and Christina Gair, 18, and Andreah Capone, 19, both of Watertown. Subsequently, the four received the following charges.

Ja’Sahn Cooper: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Felony Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, a Class B Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony

Christina Gair: Two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Andreah Capone: Two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Jordon Jackson Two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Felony



All suspects were held pending arraignment on April 11, 2021.