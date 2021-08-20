North Country Report: Staying dry and staying safe on Adirondack trails

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hard rain on Thursday can leave a lasting mark. The New York Department of Conservation (DEC) has a lot to say for how to keep yourself, and the trails, safe as you hike.
Hikers are advised in particular to keep an eye out for rising streams at crossings along trails, and to not cross if the water is too high.
In this week’s North Country Report:
