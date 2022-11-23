GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the course of November, the parent company of Glens Falls National Bank pitched in for its neighbors in what has become a three-year tradition. Arrow Family of Companies donated across a list of nonprofits covering the North Country and Capital Region.

The company’s annual Thankful Campaign raised $100,000 to be split among 20 different nonprofits around the region. The company encompasses Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, and Upstate Agency, LLC. The list of nonprofits ranges as far south as Albany, and as far north as Plattsburgh. Each will receive $5,000.

“As inflation increases the cost of living, non-profit organizations that offer utility assistance, transportation, shelter, emergency assistance and food insecurity support are especially important for families in our communities,” said Arrow Financial Corporation CEO Tom Murphy. “This third-annual Thankful Campaign contribution is one way that we can help our neighbors and show our appreciation for the work these organizations do to make our region stronger.”

This year’s list of donors includes:

Adirondack Community Action Programs, Inc.

Affordable Housing Partnership of the Capital Region, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Clinton & Essex Counties

Catholic Charities of Warren & Washington Counties

City Mission of Schenectady

Comfort Food Community

Families First in Essex County

Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc.

Joint Council for Economic Opportunity

L.E.A.P.

LifeWorks Community Action

North Country Ministry

Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

The Salvation Army of Glens Falls

Schuylerville Area Food and Emergency Relief, Inc.

TRIP & RCHR

Unity House of Troy

WAIT House

Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action

Arrow selects beneficiaries based on direct, positive community impact. The campaign began in 2020.