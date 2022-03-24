LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country native is taking leadership of the New York State Police Troop G. New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen has appointed Major Richard J. O’Brien as the 37th Troop Commander of Troop G, which is headquartered in New York’s Capital Region in Latham.

Major O’Brien grew up in the North Country in Plattsburgh and attended SUNY Plattsburgh and obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing. According to NYSP, O’Brien entered the Police Academy on October 7, 1991, and was assigned to Troop B- State Police Malone as a uniformed Trooper upon graduation.

He was promoted to the rank of Investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in 1998 and served at SP Westport and SP Plattsburgh before transferring to the Child Abuse Unit in Albany. There, he was promoted to the rank of Senior Investigator.

Then in 2006, Major O’Brien joined Recruitment and Member Hiring at Division Headquarters and was promoted within the unit to the permanent rank of Lieutenant six years later in 2012.

He served as the Assistant Zone Commander in Troop G, Zone 2 and as a Troop G BCI Lieutenant before being promoted to the rank of Captain in 2016. As Captain, he was assigned to Division Headquarters and then served as the Troop G BCI Captain.

He was promoted to the rank of Major in Planning and Research in 2021 where he served until being named Troop G Commander on March 24, 2022.

Major O’Brien also holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from SUNY Albany. He is married with two adult children and currently resides in Rensselaer County.