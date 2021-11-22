North Country Festival of Trees to raise money for disability services

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Country Festival of Trees is returning to Glens Falls for its 30th year. The money raised at the event will benefit Prospect Center, an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services.

The event is November 26, 27 and 28 at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. The festival will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s festival will be a “boutique shopping experience,” where people can come to view and purchase over 120 decorated trees, wreaths, stockings, centerpieces, kissing balls, and gingerbread houses, as well as the items for sale by 26 local artisans and vendors.

There will be no admission fee this year. Those who can’t make it in person can still support Prospect Center online or by texting “festivaltrees2021” to (843) 606-5995 to purchase raffle tickets for chances to win prizes or to make a donation to the center.

Prospect Center supports individuals with disabilities and their families throughout Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Hamilton, and Essex Counties.