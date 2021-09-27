North Country family seeks support after losing home to ‘devastating’ fire

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family from the North Country is asking the community for support.

At the end of August, the family of Bob and Laurie Cowles got a call that many dread: their parent’s home in Harrisville was on fire. After an investigation, the incident was deemed an electrical fire that started in the walls and quickly spread throughout the house.

Because the fire was during the day, both Bob and Laurie were able to escape to safety. However, their home and many of their belongings were destroyed. As devastating as this was, the family then found themselves without insurance.

At the same time, Bob has been battling Stage Four Carcinoid Cancer. However, Bob’s treatment has now been put on hold.

“It’s been tough,” Laurie Cowles said. “The stress has had a lot on him. I try to take the impact of a lot of stuff for him. And we’ve been trying to raise money to send him to New York City, to see his carcinoid team down there, which now was on hold because we are living in a camper in the front yard.”

The Cowles’ son recently set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. However, as of now, most of this has been used to take down the remaining structure. The family is now seeking community donations, both monetary and including building supplies.

Funds raised will specifically be used to hire a company to sanitize and the family’s clothing and bedding. It will also be used to clear debris and start rebuilding a structure ahead of the winter months. But Laurie shared that the amount of support neighbors, businesses, friends and the community has given has been overwhelming.

She said that it’s been bizarre being on the other side as she and her husband are always trying to support their own neighbors. “The people that supported us and stopped by, it’s been great,” Laurie expressed. “It’s really nice to know that. Cause usually we’re the people helping, we’re not the people asking for help. And I don’t like being on the side. But, we’re very appreciative.”