North Country community steps up for local girl

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Adeline Ormsby is a North Country 7-year-old who is receiving significant support from her local community.

Adeline was born with a congenital heart defect and chromosomal deformity which led to many surgeries and complications throughout her life. According to her mom, Jada Ormsby, every day is different, and they just play it by ear.

In the past year, however, Adeline’s health severely declined, and she traveled to Pittsburgh in July to be evaluated for a double lung and heart transplant. However, it was determined to be too risky, and now Adeline is in comfort care.

Since then, Adeline’s aunt created a GoFundMe, providing a deep well of support from members of the community. Funds raised will help the Ormsbys renovate and add an addition to their house, making a handicap accessible bathroom, and creating a tunnel to Adeline’s grandmother’s house.

They have received donations of bath tiles, construction materials, monetary donations, and even a handicap bathtub.

Adeline’s mom Jada Ormsby said, “All Adeline said she wanted was to not have to go outside, to get to grandma’s house. And one door to say, ‘Grandma’s house,’ and then the other one to say, ‘Adeline’s house.'”

To help, many community members, organizations, and businesses have hosted or will host events to support Adeline. One upcoming event held by Rhonda Footeworks Dance Company in Watertown has a special tie.

“We have known Adeline and Jada since Adeline was a baby through Children’s Miracle Network, which my daughter was part of,” said owner Rhonda Foote. “We just have always stayed in touch. We have a really soft spot in our hearts for both Jayda, and, of course, Adeline.”

Foote is hosting an event through Rhonda’s Footeworks on January 23. Dancers from the company will be performing, and the studio will livestream on Facebook starting at 10 a.m. While performances take place, viewers will be prompted to donate to accounts set up in Adeline’s name.

Jada Ormsby concluded by sharing the many ways that the selfless acts of support from the community have helped Adeline. “I don’t have enough words to articulate how much it means. Honestly, we really couldn’t have done it without everyone. And this is the best possible way to give her the most comfort in to be as easy as a transition into what we have to go and deal with next. I know her best days will be because she gets to live at grandma’s house.”