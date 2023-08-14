QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 25 works by artists from around the Warren County area are up for auction this month. The Warren County Historical Society is hosting a silent auction featuring work from artists featured in a recent art show.

Viewing and bidding take place across Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, running 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at SUNY Adirondack’s Dearlove Hall in Queensbury. All proceeds are split 50/50 between the historical society and the artists.

“Warren County and the Adirondacks has been famous as a backdrop for artists for centuries,” said Warren County Historical Society Executive Director Don Rittner. “We wanted to showcase our modern artists who still view the Adirondack region as a wonderful backdrop for all forms of modern art.”

All of the art up for auction is part of the recent “Inspired by History – Art Reflections of Warren County, New York” show. Works of art are valued from $50 up into the thousands. Every show in the series is themed around the history of the Lake George, Glens Falls and county-wide region.