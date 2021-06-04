North Country 12-year-old promotes ocean conservation through self-started business

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — Becoming a steward for the environment has no age limit. A prime example is Lili Cihocki, a 12-year-old from Glenfield, New York.

On a regular basis, Lili and her family visit Lubec, Maine, which is known as the easternmost municipality in the country. Like many, she collects treasures like colorful sea glass with her family. After learning about how it was created, she wanted to create something more.

However, Lili started noticing a bigger problem. Her favorite beaches littered with trash.

“There is 17.6 billion tons of trash dumped into the ocean every year, and a hundred million marine animals die from plastic in the ocean,” noted Lili. “I know that is a horrible issue and I needed to find a way to help these animals so they could keep going in their lives and have a better life than they had before.”

With these two passions in mind, she decided to combine making jewelry and advocating for sea life. Her company, Keep the Splash, has a simple message: keep the ocean life splashing.

Her jewelry sales are not just helping to raise awareness. Lili donates 10% of all proceeds to ocean organizations, such as beach cleaning programs back in Maine. Even so, she says she was excited to bring this idea back home to the North Country.

“I wanted to bring the message to the North Country that this trash in the ocean is an awful problem,” stated Lili. “Because I think people really don’t know about it and they need to know about it so they don’t throw their trash out, and they help these animals live longer.”

Lili hopes that all kids her age will join her to help make the world a better place.