HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Main Street in Hudson Falls reopened after a fire Monday afternoon. The fire took place just after 3 p.m. at Dimensional Mills.

Officials believe the fire started in the chimney, but the official cause remains under investigation. A total of nine different crews helped to put out the fire. The Hudson Falls fire chief said there could have been a much worse outcome if they did not have additional help.

No one was injured in the fire. Officials said there were multiple people inside working at the time, but everyone made it out safely.