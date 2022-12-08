SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Common Roots Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Common Roots Brewing Company, has announced its next wave of beneficiaries. The new $20,000 in grants will add to a total of more than $47,000 given since the organization’s inception in 2021.

On Thursday, the South Glens Falls-based organization announced grants headed to nine recipients, all aimed at community and environmental wellness. Amounts range from between $1,000 and $2,500, depending on who is getting the money and what they need. Recipients include:

Books Offer Opportunities Kids Succeed Providing 10,000 free books to kids in low-income families

Crandall Park Beautification Committee Updates and improvements to Crandall Park in Glens Falls

Glens Falls Youth Center Aid for educational, recreational and life skills programs for kids in grades 5-12

Habitat for Humanity Future home construction projects

St. Mary’s Food Pantry Support for a local chapter of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York; the pantry serves as many as 100 families per week

Tri-County Literacy Aiding high school GED, English as a new language and literacy tutor programs

Up Yonda Farm Aid for outdoor recreation and education

Wait House Support for homeless youth ages 16-24

World Awareness Children’s Museum Hands-on children’s learning space



“When we first established the Common Roots Foundation, our goal was simple: to give back to the tremendous community that supported us through difficult times and continues to step up for their neighbors,” said Common Roots Foundation Board President Bert Weber. “Between our sustaining and new members, well-attended fundraising events, and our first legacy partner, Boralex, the Foundation has been able to support even more programs that are truly making a difference in the lives of the people we want to serve.”

Previously, 2021 and early 2022 awardees included South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, Glens Falls Youth Center, Town of Moreau Community Garden, and others. Grant applications and memberships can be found through the foundation website.